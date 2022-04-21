Police say buzzard shot in Fife suffered ‘agonising death’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Police say buzzard shot in Fife suffered ‘agonising death’

By Alasdair Clark
April 21 2022, 2.35pm Updated: April 21 2022, 3.11pm
The buzzard was found dead earlier this month.
Wildlife detectives in Fife have launched an investigation after a buzzard was shot dead.

The bird of prey was found by a member of public in woodland at Mominail, near Ladybank, on Sunday April 9.

Police say the animal is likely to have suffered an “agonising death” after being deliberately targeted.

There are thought to be about 20,000 breeding pairs of the animal in Scotland, with species enjoying protected status as a bird of prey.

Offence to kill or injure buzzards

It means it is a criminal offence for someone to kill or injure a buzzard.

Police Scotland has urged anyone who has information about the crime to come forward.

Detective Constable Ben Pacholek, wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “It is sad and disappointing to find this dead bird which would have suffered a lingering and agonising death after being deliberately shot.

We rely on the public to help us tackle wildlife crime

“Buzzards are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the wooded area to get in touch.

“We reply on the public to help us tackle wildlife crime and I urge anyone in the local and wider community to come forward if they have any information about who may have been responsible.

“If you can assist with our enquiries then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2689 of Sunday April 9.”

Last August, a peregrine falcon was injured in a shooting near Kirkcaldy.

