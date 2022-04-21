Police say buzzard shot in Fife suffered ‘agonising death’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wildlife detectives in Fife have launched an investigation after a buzzard was shot dead.

The bird of prey was found by a member of public in woodland at Mominail, near Ladybank, on Sunday April 9.

Police say the animal is likely to have suffered an “agonising death” after being deliberately targeted.

There are thought to be about 20,000 breeding pairs of the animal in Scotland, with species enjoying protected status as a bird of prey.

Offence to kill or injure buzzards

It means it is a criminal offence for someone to kill or injure a buzzard.

Police Scotland has urged anyone who has information about the crime to come forward.

Detective Constable Ben Pacholek, wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “It is sad and disappointing to find this dead bird which would have suffered a lingering and agonising death after being deliberately shot.

We rely on the public to help us tackle wildlife crime

“Buzzards are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the wooded area to get in touch.

“We reply on the public to help us tackle wildlife crime and I urge anyone in the local and wider community to come forward if they have any information about who may have been responsible.

“If you can assist with our enquiries then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2689 of Sunday April 9.”

Last August, a peregrine falcon was injured in a shooting near Kirkcaldy.