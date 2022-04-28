Road rage ‘nutter’ identified by saliva left on delivery driver’s windscreen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road rage “nutter” pounced on a delivery driver’s car and told her: “You don’t know what I’m capable of.”

Furious Christopher Lindsay called the lone female courier a “ginger nut” and threatened to “flip” her vehicle before telling her: “I’ll get you.”

The 38-year-old was later identified by police after DNA swabs were taken from saliva left on her windscreen.

The driver was left uninjured, but shaken and in tears.

Lindsay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the terrifying incident in Rattray, by Blairgowrie, last April.

He further pled guilty to entering the council-run Early Childcare Centre in Perth and trying to steal copper.

Jumped onto vehicle

Fiscal depute David Currie said: “The complainer was at the time employed as a delivery driver.

“At about 4.45pm, she was making a delivery at Milton Crescent.

“She pressed the doorbell and waited for the customer.

“As she did so, the accused walked round the corner and shouted: ‘Ginger nut.’

“He shouted something else but she didn’t catch what he said.

“He was looking straight at her.”

Mr Currie said: “After delivering her package, she walked back to her car.

“She attempted to leave but the accused jumped on the back of her vehicle.

“The driver managed to stop and the accused threw himself onto the bonnet of the car.

“His face was right against the windscreen.”

Lindsay shouted: “Don’t p*** me off. You’re dealing with a nutter here.”

He continued to bang on the windscreen and told the driver he “could flip this car” and said: “You don’t know what I’m capable of.”

When the driver protested that she hadn’t done anything, Lindsay replied: “I’m going to find you and I’ll get you.”

Lindsay climbed off the car and walked away.

DNA swabs

The fiscal depute said: “Clearly the complainer was very shocked by this and reported it to her supervisor.

“She was left shaking and crying. She couldn’t continue work that day.”

Police took a DNA swab from the windscreen of the vehicle, Mr Currie said.

“A forensic examination was carried out and the accused was identified as the responsible party.”

Initial attempts to trace Lindsay proved fruitless and it wasn’t until September that year – when Lindsay was interviewed about a separate matter – that he was charged.

Claims of bad driving

The court heard Lindsay, of Leslie Street, Blairgowrie and an accomplice were caught red-handed inside the now vacant City of Perth Early Childhood Centre, just after 11am on January 25, this year.

A security guard raised the alarm when he saw two people in the property.

One of the men was using a ladder to get into the ceiling.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “It’s his position that when he and his girlfriend were on their way to the shops, the complainer came round the corner in her car at a high speed.

“Mr Lindsay had raised his hands and told her: ‘You’re going to f***ing kill somebody here. There’s children around, you psychopath’.

“According to Mr Lindsay, she shouted back to him: ‘Get away, you pr**k’.”

She said Lindsay was out of work and suffering financial difficulties.

“He became aware that there was copper in the building, which could be sold for money,” Ms Cullerton said.

Sheriff Francis Gill sentenced Lindsay to 135 hours of unpaid work.

He was placed on supervision for 12 months and told to address his alcohol misuse issues.

“You have heard about the impact your actions had on the delivery driver,” the sheriff said.

“There is no excuse for that kind of behaviour.

“And in respect of the housebreaking charge, there was obviously a degree of planning involved.”