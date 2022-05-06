Raging drunk booted Broughty Ferry care home door and abused staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dryburgh man has admitted kicking the door of a Broughty Ferry care home after being refused entry to see his mother.

Brian Crichton also kicked out at a police vehicle which had come to escort him from the premises.

The 50-year-old had turned up too early to visit his mother at Ferry House.

Crichton had called staff at around 8.30am on April 10 and told them he would be attending “in the next 20 minutes”.

He was told that was too early and not to come.

The staff member who took the call thought Crichton sounded intoxicated and was slurring his speech.

He arrived shortly afterwards and police were called after he began shouting and swearing at the workers.

Refused to wear face mask

Depute fiscal Lucy Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The locus is a nursing home in Broughty Ferry which caters for elderly and vulnerable females.

“At around 8.30am the accused phoned the care home and spoke to care assistant Taylor, to arrange a time to collect his mother.

“They agreed 10.30am would be appropriate.

“The accused instead said he would be there in ’20 minutes’.

“He was told not to come then and the care assistant believed him to be intoxicated.

“At around 10.15am the accused arrived and knocked on the front door.

“The witnesses saw Crichton outside through the window.

“They opened the door to tell him he could not come in as they believed he was drunk but he made his way inside.

“He then fell into a chair due to his intoxication.

“He refused to wear a facemask.

“Staff said he would not be permitted to go upstairs.

His mother came down the stairs and his behaviour escalated.

“He swore at the staff, calling them ‘f***ing bastards’ and ‘a***holes’.

“He was asked to leave a number of occasions and he refused to do so.

“A male colleague came to assist staff and he was ejected from the building.

“He began to kick the front door.”

Placed in leg restraints

Police arrived around 30 minutes after Crichton and he was still kicking the door.

Ms Scarborough said: “He was immediately hostile with police.

“He was escorted to the police vehicle, cautioned and charged.

“He was thereafter taken to police headquarters.

“While en route, he continued to act in a threatening way toward police.

“He said he would headbutt them.

“He kicked out and hit the side holster on the driver seat.

“The car was stopped and he was put in leg restraints.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence for reports.

She said: “I am concerned you have a conviction for this type of behaviour – you have been to jail before for this sort of behaviour.”

Crichton, of Ettirck Crescent, was granted bail but told he was banned from visiting or entering Ferry House, Gray Street, as part of his conditions.

He will be sentenced on June 9.