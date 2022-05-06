Raging drunk booted Broughty Ferry care home door and abused staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raging drunk booted Broughty Ferry care home door and abused staff

By Paul Malik
May 6 2022, 12.56pm
The raging man booted the door of Ferry House care home.
A Dryburgh man has admitted kicking the door of a Broughty Ferry care home after being refused entry to see his mother.

Brian Crichton also kicked out at a police vehicle which had come to escort him from the premises.

The 50-year-old had turned up too early to visit his mother at Ferry House.

Crichton had called staff at around 8.30am on April 10 and told them he would be attending “in the next 20 minutes”.

He was told that was too early and not to come.

The staff member who took the call thought Crichton sounded intoxicated and was slurring his speech.

He arrived shortly afterwards and police were called after he began shouting and swearing at the workers.

Refused to wear face mask

Depute fiscal Lucy Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The locus is a nursing home in Broughty Ferry which caters for elderly and vulnerable females.

“At around 8.30am the accused phoned the care home and spoke to care assistant Taylor, to arrange a time to collect his mother.

“They agreed 10.30am would be appropriate.

“The accused instead said he would be there in ’20 minutes’.

“He was told not to come then and the care assistant believed him to be intoxicated.

“At around 10.15am the accused arrived and knocked on the front door.

“The witnesses saw Crichton outside through the window.

“They opened the door to tell him he could not come in as they believed he was drunk but he made his way inside.

“He then fell into a chair due to his intoxication.

“He refused to wear a facemask.

“Staff said he would not be permitted to go upstairs.

His mother came down the stairs and his behaviour escalated.

“He swore at the staff, calling them ‘f***ing bastards’ and ‘a***holes’.

“He was asked to leave a number of occasions and he refused to do so.

“A male colleague came to assist staff and he was ejected from the building.

“He began to kick the front door.”

Placed in leg restraints

Police arrived around 30 minutes after Crichton and he was still kicking the door.

Ms Scarborough said: “He was immediately hostile with police.

“He was escorted to the police vehicle, cautioned and charged.

“He was thereafter taken to police headquarters.

“While en route, he continued to act in a threatening way toward police.

“He said he would headbutt them.

“He kicked out and hit the side holster on the driver seat.

“The car was stopped and he was put in leg restraints.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence for reports.

She said: “I am concerned you have a conviction for this type of behaviour – you have been to jail before for this sort of behaviour.”

Crichton, of Ettirck Crescent, was granted bail but told he was banned from visiting or entering Ferry House, Gray Street, as part of his conditions.

He will be sentenced on June 9.

