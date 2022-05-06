Hundreds of Tayside and Fife jobs at risk as McColl’s collapses into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds of Tayside and Fife jobs at risk as McColl’s collapses into administration

By Rob McLaren
May 6 2022, 2.06pm Updated: May 6 2022, 5.11pm
McColl's on Charleston Dr, Menzieshill, Dundee.
Convenience chain McColl’s will collapse into administration, putting hundreds of jobs in Tayside and Fife at risk.

The troubled retailer operates 25 shops across Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

McColl’s held talks with its lenders on Friday morning in the hope they could extend loan agreements.

Supermarket giant Morrisons, which is a major wholesale partner, also tabled a last-ditch effort to buy the business.

Failure of talks with lenders

However, the company said “the lenders made clear that they were not satisfied that such discussions would reach an outcome acceptable to them”.

It said the company will now appoint administrators from PwC in an effort to “preserve the future of the business and to protect the interests of employees”.

McColl’s has been operating for more than 100 years.

The company said it hopes that the administrators will help to “implement a sale of the business to a third-party purchaser as soon as possible”.

It is understood the “third-party” is forecourt giant EG Group. Its owners,  Zuber and Mohsin Issa, are part of the consortium that bought Asda 18 months ago.

Earlier on Friday, Morrisons tabled a rescue deal which would also take on the business as a going concern, absorb its debts of over £100 million and take responsibility for the company’s pension scheme.

The two businesses are major partners, with McColl’s operating hundreds of convenience shops under the Morrisons Daily brand.

Morrisons, which was bought by a US private equity firm last year, said the administration is a “disappointing” outcome.

A spokeswoman said: “We put forward a proposal that would have avoided today’s announcement that McColl’s is being put into administration, kept the vast majority of jobs and stores safe, as well as fully protecting pensioners and lenders.

“For thousands of hardworking people and pensioners, this is a very disappointing, damaging and unnecessary outcome.”

Why McColl’s is in administration

McColl’s has struggled financially in recent years after witnessing soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

In 2020, McColl’s closed a number of branches in Tayside and Fife, including Perth and Glenrothes.

On Thursday evening, McColl’s had said it was in talks over “potential financing solutions” to resolve its funding issues.

McColl’s in Perth High Street shut in 2020.

McColl’s started with one Glasgow store in 1901. It now has around five million weekly customers and a turnover of over £1 billion.

Its shares have been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange.

A spokesperson for the trustee of the McColl’s Pension Schemes warned staff could miss out on payments following administration. It urged any new owner to protect the schemes.

