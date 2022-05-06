Rescue deal could save 25 McColl’s shops from closure in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rescue deal could save 25 McColl’s shops from closure in Tayside and Fife

By Rob McLaren
May 6 2022, 11.29am Updated: May 6 2022, 2.11pm
McColl's has been operating for more than 100 years.
A last-minute rescue deal for ailing convenience store retailer McColl’s could save hundreds of jobs in Tayside and Fife.

On Thursday the struggling business said it could fall into administration.

It has been in discussions with potential lenders to shore up the business for weeks. It has been hit by supply chain issues, inflation and a heavy debt burden.

McColl’s said that unless those talks are successful, it is “increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration”.

The company currently operate more than 25 stores across Tayside and Fife, including five in Dundee.

In 2020, McColl’s closed a number of branches in Tayside and Fife, including Perth and Glenrothes.

Morrisons offer for McColl’s

According to Sky News, a saviour for the business could come in the form of supermarket giant Morrisons.

Morrisons has a proposal that would see its debt taken on and its pension scheme protected, the report said.

McColl’s in Perth High Street shut in 2020.

McColl’s is an important partner of Morrisons, operating hundreds of smaller shops under the Morrisons Daily brand.

An insider said the “vast majority” of its 1,100 stores and 16,000 jobs will be kept after a takeover.

It is thought to be structured as a solvent deal rather than pre-pack administration and little value will be attributed to shareholders.

Shares rise on deal news

However, shares in McColl’s that were trading at just 1.15p when the stock market opened today, rose by 24% to 1.4p by mid-morning.

In September 2017 the shares were worth 291p each.

Morrisons and McColl’s have not responded to requests to comment on the rescue deal.

McColl’s also closed in Glenrothes.

In its most recent statement McColl’s said: “As previously disclosed on April 25 2022, the group remains in discussions regarding potential financing solutions for the business to resolve short-term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business going forward.

“Unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely the group would be placed into administration.”

McColl’s started with one Glasgow store in 1901. It now has around five million weekly customers and a turnover of over £1 billion.

The Morrisons deal would represent a substantial financial commitment for its new private equity owners, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, because of McColl’s roughly £170m of debts.

