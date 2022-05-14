Dundee sex offender admonished after sheriff says she has no other option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee sex offender admonished after sheriff says she has no other option

By Ross Gardiner
May 14 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 14 2022, 8.37am
Javed Din committed the offence on Pitkerro Road in 2019.
A man who sexually assaulted a woman in Dundee has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

However, background reports showed Javed Din is suitable for no other type of non-custodial punishment, such as unpaid work or compensation.

As such, he was admonished with no further requirement.

Din was previously convicted of carrying out the sex attack at the city’s Pitkerro Road on September 24 in 2019.

The 50-year-old touched a woman on the leg, before touching her private parts.

His victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

Admonition an ‘anomaly’

Din, of Kingsway East, was convicted in 2020 and had been released to be of good behaviour.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday to be sentenced.

Sheriff Alison Michie explained the reports which has been produced ahead of sentencing provided incredibly limited advice on appropriate disposals for Din.

The sheriff explained the only remaining sentence of an admonition was “something of an anomaly.”

However, she explained Din would still be subject to the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Din’s solicitor said: “He understands this.”

It was explained Din is recovering support from a mental health team.

The sheriff said: “There are very few options available to to court.

“I have considered all the various reports that have been provided. I’ve not been offered any options for sentence.

“Accordingly in the circumstances, taking altogether the offence, the date, your record and the reports, I’m going to admonish you.”

Din’s period on the Register was backdated to November 2020, when he was first placed on it.

