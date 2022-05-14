Dundee sex offender admonished after sheriff says she has no other option

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who sexually assaulted a woman in Dundee has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

However, background reports showed Javed Din is suitable for no other type of non-custodial punishment, such as unpaid work or compensation.

As such, he was admonished with no further requirement.

Din was previously convicted of carrying out the sex attack at the city’s Pitkerro Road on September 24 in 2019.

The 50-year-old touched a woman on the leg, before touching her private parts.

His victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

Admonition an ‘anomaly’

Din, of Kingsway East, was convicted in 2020 and had been released to be of good behaviour.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday to be sentenced.

Sheriff Alison Michie explained the reports which has been produced ahead of sentencing provided incredibly limited advice on appropriate disposals for Din.

The sheriff explained the only remaining sentence of an admonition was “something of an anomaly.”

However, she explained Din would still be subject to the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Din’s solicitor said: “He understands this.”

It was explained Din is recovering support from a mental health team.

The sheriff said: “There are very few options available to to court.

“I have considered all the various reports that have been provided. I’ve not been offered any options for sentence.

“Accordingly in the circumstances, taking altogether the offence, the date, your record and the reports, I’m going to admonish you.”

Din’s period on the Register was backdated to November 2020, when he was first placed on it.