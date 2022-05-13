Christmas tree worker faces prison after CS gas found in Kinross caravan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Christmas tree worker faces prison after CS gas found in Kinross caravan

By Gordon Currie
May 13 2022, 2.00pm
Christmas tree woker Petrica Obreja faces prison for having the CS gas.
Christmas tree woker Petrica Obreja faces prison for having the CS gas.

An illegal immigrant working for a Scottish Christmas tree company was discovered with a lethal CS gas canister in his shared caravan.

Petrica Obreja – who is awaiting deportation – faces years behind bars after being found with the prohibited weapon at Tillyochie Farm near Kinross.

Obreja, 38, told Perth Sheriff Court he is planning to fight deportation by having a Scottish baby with his pregnant wife this summer.

He admitted having a CS gas canister, designed to discharge a noxious agent, in a caravan at the farm on October 16 2020.

Home Office ordered arrest

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court: “He had been staying in a three-bed static caravan owned by the Kilted Christmas Tree Company since January 2020.

“The Home Office and Immigration Department have been contacted regarding his immigration status.

“They have confirmed that deportation is being pursued.

“A deportation order was signed on 21 August 2019.

“He is on immigration bail and is required to sign on at the police station in Dunfermline on a regular basis.

“The Home Office instructed that he should be arrested.

“On 16 October 2020 police traced the accused.

“Police observed a CS gas canister on his bedside table.

“When shown the canister he gave an explanation.

DNA found on canister

Obreja claimed another Romanian man had brought the canister three weeks earlier and had left it behind after robbing his colleagues in the caravan and disappearing.

He confirmed he worked for the Christmas tree supplier and had been provided with the accommodation.

Mrs Lyons told the court the CS canister was in good working order and Obreja’s DNA was found on it.

She confirmed it was a prohibited weapon under the Firearms Act 1968 s 5(1)(b).

Obreja’s solicitor said he was living with his partner and a child and was expecting another “in a few months”.

He said: “He is seeking leave to remain based on family circumstances – particularly given the fact he will soon be father to a child born here.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade remanded Obreja in custody for reports and said: “Having pled guilty, I consider he may well be a flight risk.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]