Christmas tree worker faces prison after CS gas found in Kinross caravan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An illegal immigrant working for a Scottish Christmas tree company was discovered with a lethal CS gas canister in his shared caravan.

Petrica Obreja – who is awaiting deportation – faces years behind bars after being found with the prohibited weapon at Tillyochie Farm near Kinross.

Obreja, 38, told Perth Sheriff Court he is planning to fight deportation by having a Scottish baby with his pregnant wife this summer.

He admitted having a CS gas canister, designed to discharge a noxious agent, in a caravan at the farm on October 16 2020.

Home Office ordered arrest

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court: “He had been staying in a three-bed static caravan owned by the Kilted Christmas Tree Company since January 2020.

“The Home Office and Immigration Department have been contacted regarding his immigration status.

“They have confirmed that deportation is being pursued.

“A deportation order was signed on 21 August 2019.

“He is on immigration bail and is required to sign on at the police station in Dunfermline on a regular basis.

“The Home Office instructed that he should be arrested.

“On 16 October 2020 police traced the accused.

“Police observed a CS gas canister on his bedside table.

“When shown the canister he gave an explanation.

DNA found on canister

Obreja claimed another Romanian man had brought the canister three weeks earlier and had left it behind after robbing his colleagues in the caravan and disappearing.

He confirmed he worked for the Christmas tree supplier and had been provided with the accommodation.

Mrs Lyons told the court the CS canister was in good working order and Obreja’s DNA was found on it.

She confirmed it was a prohibited weapon under the Firearms Act 1968 s 5(1)(b).

Obreja’s solicitor said he was living with his partner and a child and was expecting another “in a few months”.

He said: “He is seeking leave to remain based on family circumstances – particularly given the fact he will soon be father to a child born here.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade remanded Obreja in custody for reports and said: “Having pled guilty, I consider he may well be a flight risk.”