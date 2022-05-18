Man racially abused motorist and spat at car during altercation on Fife road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 28-year-old man made racially abusive comments towards another motorist and spat at their car during an altercation about his van taking up too much of the road.

William Stewart also smashed the rear windscreen of the vehicle and damaged its paintwork during the incident on Hill Road, Ballingry, in September 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Maher told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Stewart had been travelling along the narrow bit of road in a white Transit van when people inside the car “gesticulated” at him.

Mr Maher said: “The witnesses stopped their vehicle as Mr Stewart’s vehicle was taking up much of the road.

“There was an altercation of sorts between parties.”

The fiscal depute said Stewart made remarks towards a person in the car such as “black b***ard” and “p**i b***ard”.

Sentence deferred

Mr Maher continued: “Shortly after the initial verbal altercation, as Mr Stewart began to edge the vehicle forward he spat towards the witness’s vehicle and also banged the rear windscreen.

“As a result of striking the rear windscreen it shattered and there was a large dent left on the vehicle and scratches to the paintwork.”

Stewart, of Greenacres, Blairadam, Kelty, pled guilty to acting in an aggressive manner towards the motorist, shouting, swearing and uttering racially abusive comments, spitting at their vehicle and repeatedly banging its roof and windows so the rear windscreen was smashed and the bodywork damaged.

Sheriff David Hall adjourned sentencing until June 15 for the production of background reports.