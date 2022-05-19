First picture of disgraced police officer after Dundee sex assault admission By Bryan Rutherford May 19 2022, 5.09pm Updated: May 19 2022, 5.21pm Police Constable (formerly temporary Sergeant) Ross Campbell, 44, of Cove Close in Cove, Aberdeen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee taxi drivers unable to work after spate of cab break-ins and equipment thefts Serial attacker ‘likely to die in jail’ after 30-year murder and rape sentence Dundee man stabbed family dog to death with screwdriver during ‘drug-induced psychosis’ Man smashed Dundee window after claiming ‘bodies were buried’ under building