Dunfermline sex offender caught after sending naked pics of schoolgirl to her friend on Instagram

By Ross Gardiner
May 26 2022, 8.01am Updated: May 26 2022, 8.24am
Alan Cook appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A Dunfermline sex offender was snared after he sent naked photographs of a schoolgirl to her friend on Instagram.

Alan Cook admitted taking or making indecent photographs of children, distributing the filth and causing another person to view photographs of a 15-year-old girl.

The now 18-year-old had been speaking with the teenager on Instagram messenger in April 2020 and conversation had begun normally, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Cook, who was 16 at the time, made clear to the girl he knew her friend and had a crush on her.

The girl’s friend did not feel the same way about him.

Cook then sent the girl he had been speaking to nine photographs of her friend in various states of undress, including graphic images.

The recipient contacted police and officers obtained a search warrant.

Images and videos found

When they attended at Cook’s home in Clunie Road, they seized an iPad and phones.

On the devices, police found Cook had been using search terms such as “14-year-olds” and “jailbait.”

Officers found 172 indecent images of children and three videos on his devices.

Two of the videos and 36 of the images were deemed category A, the worst of files, and depicted children from the ages of one to six years old being abused, including by adults.

In terms of category B files, Cook was found to have 72 images and one video, depicting children between the ages of two and five.

He also had 64 category C files, showing children between the ages of three and eight.

Sentence deferred

His solicitor Chris Sneddon said: “He was 16 at the time.

“Clearly reports will be required.

“He is able to plead competently today.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence until June 27 to allow for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be completed.

The sheriff also placed Cook on the Sex Offenders Register and the full period of time he will spend subject to the notification requirements will be confirmed at the next hearing.

She released Cook on bail and told him: “I have to get a report before I deal with you.”

