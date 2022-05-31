Kirkcaldy heroin bagger owed cash to dealer, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkcaldy heroin bagger owed cash to dealer, court told

By Kirsty McIntosh
May 31 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 31 2022, 3.23pm
Jason Devennie was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A Kirkcaldy man who told police he was “just in charge of bagging” £10,000 of heroin had run up a debt to his dealers.

Jason Devennie, 32, owed around £1,000 due to his cannabis addiction.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told he could clear part of the debt by holding the drugs in his home.

But he then was ordered to prepare it for forward sale.

When he tried to resist, he said he was threatened with violence.

Threatened

Solicitor David Bell told the court Devennie had developed a reliance on cannabis.

He said: “His life went off the rails to an extent.

“He suffers depression and dealt with that for a time by using cannabis.

“He racked up a significant debt – around £1,000.

“He was approached by those he owed money to and asked if he would hold and store a quantity of drugs.

“He didn’t think to ask how much it was at the time.

“He was then contacted and told he needed to cut it into smaller quantities to be sold on.

“He tried to resist and was told that was part of the plan.

“Veiled threats – and not-so-veiled threats – were made to him.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson placed Devennie on a 12-month supervision order and told him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

£10k of cannabis

The court had previously heard police officers executed a search warrant at his home in Westwood Avenue at around 8.40am on October 6 last year.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermott said: “The accused was found in the living room.

“He was in possession of eight ounces of heroin.”

Officers found bags of heroin divided up into deals throughout his living room, including on the table and in its drawer.

They also found scales and £30 in cash.

In total, officers recovered 253.8 grammes of heroin.

They valued this as being worth £6,000 if sold together or worth £10,000 if sold in deal bags.

