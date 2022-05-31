Dick Campbell blasts clubs who use loans to ease wage pressure as Arbroath boss trumpets player development pedigree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has criticised clubs for trying to take advantage of the loan system as he looks to unearth more gems for the coming season.

Just last season, the Gayfield side saw a decent return from loanees such as Anton Dowds, Jack Hamilton, Chris Hamilton and Joel Nouble.

In previous years, the side has benefited from loan players too.

The experienced gaffer knows that not all loan spells will work out, but is critical of some clubs who use loans to free up cash, rather than to boost player development.

“You’ve got to accept what the loan system is,” Campbell explained to Courier Sport.

“I totally believe in loaning players, but I don’t like clubs who want to put players out because they want to get them off the wage bill.

“That’s their fault for signing them.

“I love clubs who want their players to come to us. I assure them that, we hope, they will go back as better players.”

Strong Livingston ties

One such club where that is not an issue is Livingston.

The West Lothian side provided three players to the Lichties last season; Harrison Clark, Joel Nouble and Jack Hamilton.

Campbell has developed a strong relationship with Lions’ boss David Martindale, which could be mutually beneficial going forward.

However, the Lichties gaffer admits he may have to be patient before seeing which players will be available for loan spells.

“We have got a strong relationship with Livingston now,” he said.

“They are full-time, they can send their players to me on a Monday and Wednesday and train with them on a Tuesday and a Thursday.

“They are getting my feedback and they can keep an eye on them.

“I believe the loan system works for us, but that doesn’t take effect until August or September.

“The Premiership clubs are waiting to see who they bring in before they let anybody out.

“Nouble was the perfect example. David wanted him to come out in Scotland and get used to the football and the weather.

“He put him to me, because he thought I could help him. That was a compliment and we did.

“When he returned to Livingston he went back far more confident a man than when he came.”

Nouble impact still felt at Arbroath

Meanwhile, the big English forward can still have a part to play at Arbroath, Campbell has revealed, even if it is just an advisory role.

Nouble earned cult hero status during his short stint with the Lichties.

Despite being at the side for just six months, the former Chelsea kid still keeps in touch with Campbell, who he can go to for information.

“We talk about players,” the Arbroath gaffer said. “He has good knowledge of the players down in England.

“If I need some second opinions, he’ll find out within two minutes.

“I’ve been crying out for a player to keep the ball up the other end of the park and retain possession. Nouble did that every week.

“I’ll always remember coming in after a game and I was ready to blast one or two players. I said to Ian ‘where the F is Nouble?’

“He was outside signing autographs for the kids. He’s a lovely human being.

“I spoke at the Livingston Hall of Fame dinner, recently.

“I can’t believe he’s only been there six months, he’s got a full-length photo of him in the passage way.

“I’ve not got that and I’ve been here seven years!”