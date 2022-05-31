LEE WILKIE: Dundee manager search is dragging on too long – but you can’t blame Shaun Maloney for delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee manager search is dragging on too long – but you can’t blame Shaun Maloney for delay

By Lee Wilkie
May 31 2022, 8.30am
Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney is the man Dundee want to take the helm at Dens Park.

Dundee are still without a new manager and time is marching on.

I expected the Dark Blues to have a man in place by now, I have to admit.

Things are dragging on, though, and it’s clear the process hasn’t quite gone the way they expected it to.

It’s not a great look for the Dark Blues but you can’t blame Shaun Maloney if he’s taking time to decide.

It sounds like he’s the man they want to take over since Jack Ross pulled out of the running.

But if Vincent Kompany wants him as part of his coaching staff should he get the Burnley job, Dundee will be hard pushed to come up with a better offer.

Gordon Strachan will have to be on absolutely top form to convince his former player to rock up at Dens.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.

Where does Maloney see his future?

It all boils down to where Maloney sees his future – is he a manager in his own right or does he step back into coaching?

Quite rightly he’ll be wanting some assurances, too, from Dundee after the way his time at Hibs went.

If he chooses to go down the managerial role again, this would be a crucial job for him.

One he has to get right.

Maloney’s time in charge at Hibs lasted only four months.

So there can’t be anything left to chance before he takes it – he’ll need to know how much control he will have at the club, how much influence Strachan has above him.

If it’s taken this long, he obviously wants to ensure certain things are in place.

Question mark?

He’s a top-class coach, no doubt.

You don’t work with some of the players and managers he has already in a short career unless there’s something special there.

The only question mark over him is his inexperience as a manager.

But Strachan can help him with that.

Vincent Kompany reportedly wants Maloney to join him on the coaching staff if he gets the Burnley job.

There will probably be more money on offer at Burnley, better training facilities and better players.

There’s also less pressure being in the background.

So it’s all about how Maloney sees his immediate future.

I wouldn’t blame him if the way he was treated at Hibs put him off.

If not Maloney, then who?

But if it doesn’t happen, where do Dundee go from there?

It’ll be back to the drawing board and at least a couple of weeks before a manager is in place. That’s the last thing they want.

Next season is a hugely important one after dropping down from the Premiership.

The club needs to get back on an upward curve.

So ideally, there will be a manager in place this week so things can get moving ahead of the return to pre-season.

Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam could continue his playing career next season.
Charlie Adam finishes off his last appearance at Dens Park in style.

Obviously decisions have already been made on players.

Former captain Charlie Adam said last week the club had gone back on their word over a contract.

That’s not the way he’ll have wanted things to end or the club either.

But it maybe tells of the mixed messages behind the scenes.

Hopefully now Strachan takes control of all football matters and that kind of mess is avoided in future.

 

[[title]]

[[text]]
