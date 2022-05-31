LEE WILKIE: Dundee manager search is dragging on too long – but you can’t blame Shaun Maloney for delay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are still without a new manager and time is marching on.

I expected the Dark Blues to have a man in place by now, I have to admit.

Things are dragging on, though, and it’s clear the process hasn’t quite gone the way they expected it to.

It’s not a great look for the Dark Blues but you can’t blame Shaun Maloney if he’s taking time to decide.

It sounds like he’s the man they want to take over since Jack Ross pulled out of the running.

But if Vincent Kompany wants him as part of his coaching staff should he get the Burnley job, Dundee will be hard pushed to come up with a better offer.

Gordon Strachan will have to be on absolutely top form to convince his former player to rock up at Dens.

Where does Maloney see his future?

It all boils down to where Maloney sees his future – is he a manager in his own right or does he step back into coaching?

Quite rightly he’ll be wanting some assurances, too, from Dundee after the way his time at Hibs went.

If he chooses to go down the managerial role again, this would be a crucial job for him.

One he has to get right.

So there can’t be anything left to chance before he takes it – he’ll need to know how much control he will have at the club, how much influence Strachan has above him.

If it’s taken this long, he obviously wants to ensure certain things are in place.

Question mark?

He’s a top-class coach, no doubt.

You don’t work with some of the players and managers he has already in a short career unless there’s something special there.

The only question mark over him is his inexperience as a manager.

But Strachan can help him with that.

There will probably be more money on offer at Burnley, better training facilities and better players.

There’s also less pressure being in the background.

So it’s all about how Maloney sees his immediate future.

I wouldn’t blame him if the way he was treated at Hibs put him off.

If not Maloney, then who?

But if it doesn’t happen, where do Dundee go from there?

It’ll be back to the drawing board and at least a couple of weeks before a manager is in place. That’s the last thing they want.

Next season is a hugely important one after dropping down from the Premiership.

The club needs to get back on an upward curve.

So ideally, there will be a manager in place this week so things can get moving ahead of the return to pre-season.

Charlie Adam

Obviously decisions have already been made on players.

Former captain Charlie Adam said last week the club had gone back on their word over a contract.

That’s not the way he’ll have wanted things to end or the club either.

But it maybe tells of the mixed messages behind the scenes.

Hopefully now Strachan takes control of all football matters and that kind of mess is avoided in future.