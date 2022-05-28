Dundee remain locked in talks with Shaun Maloney despite reported Vincent Kompany link

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talks between Dundee and Shaun Maloney over the vacant Dens Park manager’s job are ongoing, Courier Sport understands.

The Dark Blues have been in discussions with the former Celtic and Scotland star and his representatives since the beginning of the week – and he remains the club’s preferred candidate to succeed Mark McGhee.

But the two parties have not, as yet, been able to thrash out an agreement.

Ex-Hibs boss Maloney became Dundee’s number one choice to take charge after another former Hibs manager, Jack Ross, dropped out of the race.

The 39-year-old’s managerial experience is limited, with just a four month spell in charge of the Easter Road club to his name.

He was sacked in April after losing back-to-back Edinburgh derbies to Hearts and failing to secure a top six Premiership spot.

Vincent Kompany

However, Maloney has considerable experience as a coach at the very highest level of the international game after serving as assistant manager of Belgium for three years under Roberto Martinez.

A demonstration of the high regard in which he is held by the Belgian camp arrived when Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany was credited in the Scottish Sun with a desire to make Maloney his number two at Burnley, should the Clarets job come his way, as seems increasingly likely.

Until Dundee can seal a deal for Maloney, fears will remain that the lure of a high-profile coaching job in England could prove too strong – and send the managerless Dark Blues back to the drawing board.