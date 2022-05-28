Dundee remain locked in talks with Shaun Maloney despite reported Vincent Kompany link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee remain locked in talks with Shaun Maloney despite reported Vincent Kompany link

By Sean Hamilton
May 28 2022, 7.30am
Shaun Maloney
Shaun Maloney

Talks between Dundee and Shaun Maloney over the vacant Dens Park manager’s job are ongoing, Courier Sport understands.

The Dark Blues have been in discussions with the former Celtic and Scotland star and his representatives since the beginning of the week – and he remains the club’s preferred candidate to succeed Mark McGhee.

But the two parties have not, as yet, been able to thrash out an agreement.

Shaun Maloney's Hibs have struggled for form recently.
Shaun Maloney in the Hibs dugout, aided by assistant Gary Caldwell

Ex-Hibs boss Maloney became Dundee’s number one choice to take charge after another former Hibs manager, Jack Ross, dropped out of the race.

The 39-year-old’s managerial experience is limited, with just a four month spell in charge of the Easter Road club to his name.

He was sacked in April after losing back-to-back Edinburgh derbies to Hearts and failing to secure a top six Premiership spot.

Vincent Kompany

However, Maloney has considerable experience as a coach at the very highest level of the international game after serving as assistant manager of Belgium for three years under Roberto Martinez.

A demonstration of the high regard in which he is held by the Belgian camp arrived when Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany was credited in the Scottish Sun with a desire to make Maloney his number two at Burnley, should the Clarets job come his way, as seems increasingly likely.

Until Dundee can seal a deal for Maloney, fears will remain that the lure of a high-profile coaching job in England could prove too strong – and send the managerless Dark Blues back to the drawing board.

Dundee transfers: 5 summer priorities assessed ahead of must-win promotion push

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]