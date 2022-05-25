Dundee target Shaun Maloney for vacant manager post after Jack Ross chase ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee target Shaun Maloney for vacant manager post after Jack Ross chase ends

By Sean Hamilton
May 25 2022, 8.31pm Updated: May 25 2022, 8.37pm
Dundee want Shaun Maloney to be their new manager.

Maloney is the Dark Blues preferred candidate to step in at Dens Park after Jack Ross dropped out of the race to succeed Mark McGhee.

Courier Sport understands the club are already in negotiations with Maloney and his representatives and hope to thrash out a deal in the coming days to bring him to Tayside.

Former Hibs boss Jack Ross.

Ross’ candidacy is understood to have ended in its early stages after the emergence of further job opportunities.

That has left the door open for his successor as Hibs manager to enter talks with Dundee director of football Gordon Strachan and managing director John Nelms.

Maloney, who was sacked by Hibs after just four months in charge, is no stranger to Strachan, having played under him for both Celtic and Scotland.

The 39-year-old, who was previously assistant manager to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team, was let go after failing to lead the Hibees to the Premiership’s top six.

Should Maloney be appointed, he will inherit a side who will start next season as strong favourites to win the Championship and secure immediate promotion back to the Premiership.

