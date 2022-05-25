Dundee target Shaun Maloney for vacant manager post after Jack Ross chase ends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee want Shaun Maloney to be their new manager.

Maloney is the Dark Blues preferred candidate to step in at Dens Park after Jack Ross dropped out of the race to succeed Mark McGhee.

Courier Sport understands the club are already in negotiations with Maloney and his representatives and hope to thrash out a deal in the coming days to bring him to Tayside.

Ross’ candidacy is understood to have ended in its early stages after the emergence of further job opportunities.

That has left the door open for his successor as Hibs manager to enter talks with Dundee director of football Gordon Strachan and managing director John Nelms.

Maloney, who was sacked by Hibs after just four months in charge, is no stranger to Strachan, having played under him for both Celtic and Scotland.

The 39-year-old, who was previously assistant manager to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team, was let go after failing to lead the Hibees to the Premiership’s top six.

Should Maloney be appointed, he will inherit a side who will start next season as strong favourites to win the Championship and secure immediate promotion back to the Premiership.