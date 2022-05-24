Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney emerge as frontrunners to be next Dundee manager after fresh talks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are closing in on hiring their new manager, with Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney their top two targets.

Courier Sport understands that both men have held talks with Gordon Strachan and John Nelms after the Dark Blues drew up a five-man shortlist, which has now been narrowed down.

The attraction of hiring Ross needs no spelling out.

He has twice been a Dens Park target in the past and led St Mirren out of the Championship.

Ross was, of course, replaced by Maloney as Hibs boss.

The former Scotland star, who played under Strachan at Celtic and then the national team, is a highly-rated training ground coach and eager to get back into management quickly after his short spell at Easter Road.