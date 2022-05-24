Missing Kirriemuir teenager traced safe and well By Lindsey Hamilton May 24 2022, 2.25pm Updated: May 24 2022, 4.12pm 0 Police say Madison has been found. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenager who had been reported missing in Kirriemuir has been traced safe and well, police say. Officers issued an appeal on Tuesday afternoon after 15-year-old Madison Keenan was reported missing from the Westmuir area of the town. She had last been seen at 8pm on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Thank you very much for your help in sharing our appeal to trace 15-year-old Madison Keenan who had been reported missing. “She has been traced safe and well.” What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Missing People posters transformed through science and technology Concerns raised over Scottish council’s work to protect children at risk of harm Man, 18 charged in connection with Methil caravan blaze Missing woman last seen in Dundee is traced safe and well