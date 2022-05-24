Missing Kirriemuir teenager traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager who had been reported missing in Kirriemuir has been traced safe and well, police say.

Officers issued an appeal on Tuesday afternoon after 15-year-old Madison Keenan was reported missing from the Westmuir area of the town.

She had last been seen at 8pm on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Thank you very much for your help in sharing our appeal to trace 15-year-old Madison Keenan who had been reported missing.

“She has been traced safe and well.”