Shaun Maloney false alarm sparks Dundee Twitter frenzy

By Scott Lorimer
May 26 2022, 4.56pm
Not today: Maloney
Not today: Maloney

Dundee fans were caught out on Twitter when an apparent picture of Shaun Maloney was shared on social media.

The image showed a man holding a ball outside Dens Park in front of a TV crew.

One punter believed the person to bear some resemblance to the former Hibs manager after it was revealed he was the main contender for the vacant manager’s position.

His subsequent tweet was widely shared, with Dark Blues fans assuming their new gaffer was about to be announced.

However, fellow Dee Ryan Watt was soon able to clarify the situation after recognising the man in question to be a work colleague.

He posted: “Sorry to disappoint but this is a boy from my work getting interviewed for some promo about the new BT building in Dundee – not Shaun Maloney.”

The Dark Blues head of media Tommy Young even replied to the post.

He tweeted: “I don’t normally comment on speculation on here but can exclusively reveal the boy from Ryan’s work won’t be the new manager.”

The original poster, who thought he spotted Maloney later clarified his post with a short video of the same man being interviewed beside the River Tay.

