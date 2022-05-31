LEE WILKIE: Now or never for Logan Chalmers if he wants to make Dundee United breakthrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Now or never for Logan Chalmers if he wants to make Dundee United breakthrough

By Lee Wilkie
May 31 2022, 8.30am Updated: May 31 2022, 11.24am
Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers.
Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers.

There’s calm at Tannadice right now which is a good sign but there’s also optimism for what’s coming next season.

Adding to that is hope that young players like Logan Chalmers can return from a successful loan spell to improve the Dundee United first team.

It is a hugely important time for Chalmers.

He’s 22 now and can no longer be looked on as a kid.

We all know the talent is there and he showed plenty of that at Inverness over the past few months.

Chalmers scored five goals in 18 appearances for Inverness last season.

He proved he can make a real impact at Championship level.

Now Tam Courts needs him to prove he can do that in the top flight.

This is the stage of his career where he really needs to kick on.

When he gets an opportunity he needs to take it and then make sure he’s focused enough to improve from there as well.

At 22 and with players pushing up from younger age groups, next season is the time for Chalmers to prove he can be a Dundee United first-team player.

I’ve no doubt he’ll be welcomed back and given a chance to impress.

Transfer job No 1

Siegrist left Dundee United at the end of his contract.

For now, though, the Tangerines need to do some work in the transfer market.

Benjamin Siegrist has gone, Trevor Carson has gone and we’ve not seen Carljohan Eriksson at all.

Siegrist showed how important it is to have a goalkeeper you can rely on.

That’s job No 1 this summer.

