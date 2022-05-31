LEE WILKIE: Now or never for Logan Chalmers if he wants to make Dundee United breakthrough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s calm at Tannadice right now which is a good sign but there’s also optimism for what’s coming next season.

Adding to that is hope that young players like Logan Chalmers can return from a successful loan spell to improve the Dundee United first team.

It is a hugely important time for Chalmers.

He’s 22 now and can no longer be looked on as a kid.

We all know the talent is there and he showed plenty of that at Inverness over the past few months.

He proved he can make a real impact at Championship level.

Now Tam Courts needs him to prove he can do that in the top flight.

This is the stage of his career where he really needs to kick on.

When he gets an opportunity he needs to take it and then make sure he’s focused enough to improve from there as well.

At 22 and with players pushing up from younger age groups, next season is the time for Chalmers to prove he can be a Dundee United first-team player.

I’ve no doubt he’ll be welcomed back and given a chance to impress.

Transfer job No 1

For now, though, the Tangerines need to do some work in the transfer market.

Benjamin Siegrist has gone, Trevor Carson has gone and we’ve not seen Carljohan Eriksson at all.

Siegrist showed how important it is to have a goalkeeper you can rely on.

That’s job No 1 this summer.