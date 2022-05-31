Former Dundee star Jason Cummings an option for Australia call-up, admits Socceroos boss as he confirms talks with striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee star Jason Cummings an option for Australia call-up, admits Socceroos boss as he confirms talks with striker

By George Cran
May 31 2022, 10.12am Updated: May 31 2022, 12.57pm
Dundee FC striker Jason Cummings
Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings.

Australia national team coach Graham Arnold has revealed he’s considering a call-up for former Dundee striker Jason Cummings.

The 26-year-old has impressed since making the move Down Under after leaving Dens Park in January.

Since signing for Central Coast Mariners, Cummings has netted 10 times in 21 matches.

Though he has two Scotland caps to his name, Fifa rules would allow the striker to switch allegiance because those two matches were friendlies.

Before heading for Australia, the former Hibs and Rangers man had indicated an interest in turning out for the Socceroos as he holds dual nationality.

Despite his good form in the A-League, however, he has not made Arnold’s squad to face Jordan in a friendly on Wednesday and UAE in a World Cup qualifier next Tuesday.

‘I’ve spoken to Jason’

Nevertheless, Socceroos boss admits Cummings has done “exceptionally well” for Central Coast and is a potential call-up in the future.

The Australia boss said: “I watch the A-League and it’s great that you’re talking about A-League players now getting selected, because in the past we’ve probably had minimal A-League players selected in the squad.

“Jason Cummings, I look at him as a player and he’s very similar to Jamie Maclaren.

Australia head coach Graham Arnold.

“He’s very different to Tag (Adam Taggart) and (Mitch) Duke and (Nick) D’Agostino, but I look at him as very similar to Jamie and Jamie is the leading scorer in the A-League.

“So, I’ve spoken to Jason about it and he clearly understands where he’s at.

“He’s enjoying things very much and doing exceptionally well on the Central Coast, and it’s great to see.

“He gives us more options.”

Ex-teammate Garry Wood always knew Martin Boyle would go on to be a star.
Former Dundee man Martin Boyle is in the squad.

To reach the Qatar World Cup later this year, Australia must defeat UAE to set up a winner-takes-all play-off with Peru on June 13. Both matches take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar itself.

In the squad is former Dee Martin Boyle alongside Nathanial Atkinson of Hearts and ex-Dundee United loanee Adam Taggart.

Departing Celtic star Tom Rogic pulled out, citing personal reasons.

Dundee’s goal of the season – who comes out on top between Charlie Adam, Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]