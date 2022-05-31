Former Dundee star Jason Cummings an option for Australia call-up, admits Socceroos boss as he confirms talks with striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Australia national team coach Graham Arnold has revealed he’s considering a call-up for former Dundee striker Jason Cummings.

The 26-year-old has impressed since making the move Down Under after leaving Dens Park in January.

Since signing for Central Coast Mariners, Cummings has netted 10 times in 21 matches.

Though he has two Scotland caps to his name, Fifa rules would allow the striker to switch allegiance because those two matches were friendlies.

Before heading for Australia, the former Hibs and Rangers man had indicated an interest in turning out for the Socceroos as he holds dual nationality.

Despite his good form in the A-League, however, he has not made Arnold’s squad to face Jordan in a friendly on Wednesday and UAE in a World Cup qualifier next Tuesday.

‘I’ve spoken to Jason’

Nevertheless, Socceroos boss admits Cummings has done “exceptionally well” for Central Coast and is a potential call-up in the future.

The Australia boss said: “I watch the A-League and it’s great that you’re talking about A-League players now getting selected, because in the past we’ve probably had minimal A-League players selected in the squad.

“Jason Cummings, I look at him as a player and he’s very similar to Jamie Maclaren.

“He’s very different to Tag (Adam Taggart) and (Mitch) Duke and (Nick) D’Agostino, but I look at him as very similar to Jamie and Jamie is the leading scorer in the A-League.

“So, I’ve spoken to Jason about it and he clearly understands where he’s at.

“He’s enjoying things very much and doing exceptionally well on the Central Coast, and it’s great to see.

“He gives us more options.”

To reach the Qatar World Cup later this year, Australia must defeat UAE to set up a winner-takes-all play-off with Peru on June 13. Both matches take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar itself.

In the squad is former Dee Martin Boyle alongside Nathanial Atkinson of Hearts and ex-Dundee United loanee Adam Taggart.

Departing Celtic star Tom Rogic pulled out, citing personal reasons.