Project to steer young Dundonians from serious organised crime begins in city

A project to divert young Dundonians from a life in organised crime has begun in the city.

Action for Children’s Serious Organised Crime Early Intervention service has been running in Glasgow since 2013 and has reduced offending in the majority of children involved in the last three years.

It is now working to identify youngsters on the cusp of getting involved in activities like drug supply and distribution, money laundering, stealing to order and illegal enforcement in Dundee.

The project places 11-to-18-year-olds with “peer mentors”, many of whom are former young offenders with experience of serious organised crime.

These role models, who have turned away from such activities, can help with education and employment training.

Project reaches those others cannot

The Organised Crime Early Intervention service was created by Paul Carberry, Action for Children’s director for Scotland and England, after he was invited to join the Scottish Government’s serious organised crime task force.

He said: “In my 28 years at Action for Children Scotland, I have witnessed the impact of serious organised crime.

“I have seen families destroyed by substance abuse, parents indebted to loan sharks and housing schemes controlled by career criminals.

“This is largely hidden from mainstream society while having a disproportionately high impact on the most disadvantaged, marginalised communities in our country.

“Many of these young people are heavily embedded in organised crime and have grown up in families where organised crime has been a generational thing.

“Other statutory services have been unable to reach and meaningful engage with these young people but we have and our peer mentors have be key to the success of the programme.

“The relationship building has been key in supporting the move away from criminality and onto positive pathways through education and employment.

“This service is turning lives around and having a long-term impact on communities across the UK.”

The project roll-out

A recent evaluation of the service in Glasgow from 2018 to 2021 found of the 144 children and young people who engaged with the service, 83% reduced offending behaviour.

The programme was also shown to have saved Glasgow City Council £500,000 over a six-month period by diverting four “high risk” young people from secure care.

It is also now operating in Edinburgh, Newcastle and Cardiff.

Its roll-out to Dundee has been helped by £4.6 million from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Dundee City Council and Police Scotland are backing the project to help identify those who could benefit.