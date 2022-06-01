Project to steer young Dundonians from serious organised crime begins in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Project to steer young Dundonians from serious organised crime begins in city

By Crime and Courts Team
June 1 2022, 3.16pm Updated: June 1 2022, 4.40pm
CR0036050 Malmaison Hotel Dundee Action for Children is formally launching its Serious Organised Crime Early Intervention Service in Dundee. Guest speakers including the Cabinet Secretary for Justice Keith Brown will be attending in addition to Detective Chief Inspector Ray Birnie from Police Scotland, Dundee City Councils Head of Childrens Service and Community Justice Glyn Lloyd and Action for Children Director Paul Carberry will give their contributions. This is the essential info for the event: o What: Action for Children, with Police Scotland and Dundee City Council, are launching their Serious Organised Crime Early Intervention service with a roundtable discussion. ....Pic Paul Reid
A project to divert young Dundonians from a life in organised crime has begun in the city.

Action for Children’s Serious Organised Crime Early Intervention service has been running in Glasgow since 2013 and has reduced offending in the majority of children involved in the last three years.

It is now working to identify youngsters on the cusp of getting involved in activities like drug supply and distribution, money laundering, stealing to order and illegal enforcement in Dundee.

The project places 11-to-18-year-olds with “peer mentors”, many of whom are former young offenders with experience of serious organised crime.

 

These role models, who have turned away from such activities, can help with education and employment training.

Project reaches those others cannot

The Organised Crime Early Intervention service was created by Paul Carberry, Action for Children’s director for Scotland and England, after he was invited to join the Scottish Government’s serious organised crime task force.

He said: “In my 28 years at Action for Children Scotland, I have witnessed the impact of serious organised crime.

“I have seen families destroyed by substance abuse, parents indebted to loan sharks and housing schemes controlled by career criminals.

Action for Children director Paul Carberry.

“This is largely hidden from mainstream society while having a disproportionately high impact on the most disadvantaged, marginalised communities in our country.

“Many of these young people are heavily embedded in organised crime and have grown up in families where organised crime has been a generational thing.

“Other statutory services have been unable to reach and meaningful engage with these young people but we have and our peer mentors have be key to the success of the programme.

“The relationship building has been key in supporting the move away from criminality and onto positive pathways through education and employment.

“This service is turning lives around and having a long-term impact on communities across the UK.”

The project roll-out

A recent evaluation of the service in Glasgow from 2018 to 2021 found of the 144 children and young people who engaged with the service, 83% reduced offending behaviour.

Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Justice & Veterans (centre) speaks with (l-r) Sharon Maciver (National lead, SoC Early Intervention Service), Paul Carberry (Action for Children director), Glyn Lloyd) Dundee City Council Head of Children’s Service and Community Justice), DCI Raymond Birnie (Tayside Division, Police Scotland), Kate Still (National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland Chair).

The programme was also shown to have saved Glasgow City Council £500,000 over a six-month period by diverting four “high risk” young people from secure care.

It is also now operating in Edinburgh, Newcastle and Cardiff.

Its roll-out to Dundee has been helped by £4.6 million from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Dundee City Council and Police Scotland are backing the project to help identify those who could benefit.

