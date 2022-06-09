Kinross man randomly attacked neighbour after cocktail of booze and medication

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kinross man who randomly attacked a neighbour after taking a cocktail of booze and pain medicine has been ordered to pay £300 compensation to his victim.

James King lashed out at Matthew Derrick during a gathering at his house in the town’s Greenpark area.

The 31-year-old later tried to headbutt a police officer.

King has no memory of the night and only remembers waking up in a police cell.

The father-of-two appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Mr Derrick at his home in Green Park, Kinross, on October 9 last year.

He further pled guilty to attacking a police officer by attempting to headbutt him at Dunfermline police station the following day.

Demeanour changed

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “At about 7.30pm, the accused and his partner arrived at the house, as previously arranged.

“At some point, Mr Derrick returned home from the pub.

“He observed that the accused’s demeanour changed and he became hostile with Mr Derrick.

“The accused appeared to take umbrage to everything that the complainer was saying.”

Ms Hodgson told the court: “Witnesses told the accused to calm down.

“He was then asked to leave the property.

“However, the accused punched the complainer to the face.”

Witnesses pulled the pair apart and King was turfed out of the house.

Police were called and King was arrested the next day.

Ms Hodgson said the accused got into an altercation with police custody and security officer Jonathan Brown at a cell in Dunfermline.

Intoxicating combo

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “The complainer in this case did not require medical attention.

“The accused has no memory of this and only remembers waking up in a police cell.”

Mr Holmes said his client had been taking medication for an elbow injury and had mixed this with alcohol.

“He did not realise the combination would lead to him being far more intoxicated,” he said.

Sheriff Craig McSherry told King: “I have to consider the gravity of the offence against your background.

“I take account that you have previous conviction for assault.”

He said: “The end result is that the complainer, who was entirely passive, was assaulted.

“And whilst he did not require medical treatment, there was injury.”

King, of Greenpark, was ordered to pay £300 compensation to Mr Derrick.

He must also carry out 85 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.