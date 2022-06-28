Dundee student killed boyfriend with car in Fife after row over cash By Connor Gordon June 28 2022, 2.12pm Updated: June 28 2022, 5.04pm Grace Ross killed her boyfriend Joshua Kerr with her car in Fife. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Tuesday court round-up — Drugs and dogs Fife Zoo manager attacked boss and ‘threatened to kill him’ Irish tennis ace fined for two-car smash in Kinross-shire countryside Life sentence for former Fife church leader who raped girl after ‘cry for help’