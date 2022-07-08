Jail for Fife woman who tried to gouge boyfriend’s eyes out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Jail for Fife woman who tried to gouge boyfriend’s eyes out

By Ross Gardiner
July 8 2022, 3.21pm
Laura McArthur
Laura McArthur

A Fife woman who tried to gouge her boyfriend’s eyes out as part of a terrifying campaign of abuse has been jailed for more than a year.

Laura McArthur struck her partner with a wine bottle and bit him all over his body during their “toxic” relationship, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

The 26-year-old was jailed for 16 months when she appeared before Sheriff Charles Macnair QC.

The sheriff also issued a five-year-long non-harassment order to protect her victim.

He told McArthur: “You committed domestic abuse by engaging in a course of abusive behaviour over a period of about six months towards your former partner.

“Domestic abuse can have a devastating effect on the victim and is rightly considered as a very serious offence.

“You have a record which includes violence and previous domestic offending.

“In the circumstances, I’m entirely satisfied that there is no appropriate alternative but a custodial sentence in this case.”

Campaign of abuse

The court heard McArthur verbally abused the man, threatened to have other people attack him and demanded he send money to her prison account while she was remanded in custody for another matter.

At a previous hearing, procurator fiscal depute Jamie Hilland told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the man was initially happy in their relationship, which began in June last year.

Laura McArthur

But the fiscal depute said: “He has now told police that the accused assaulted him on so many occasions that the dates blended into one.”

McArthur pled guilty to the charge of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour against her ex-partner when she appeared via video link from HMP Edinburgh.

Court papers state the offending took place between June 1, 2021, and January 22, this year, at addresses in High Valleyfield and Dalgety Bay.

Mr Hilland said that in September, the man’s sister heard McArthur verbally abusing her sibling in the background of a phone call to him and she could hear him crying and pleading with her to stop.

McArthur’s case called at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

During the same month, the victim was on a car journey to Liverpool with a friend and received phone calls from McArthur shouting abuse at him, threatening to smash his windows and saying she was “going to get guys to batter him.”

The fiscal depute said the friend recalled the man being “terrified” at the time.

Another friend of the victim described seeing McArthur screaming at him and “making him cry all the time.”

Bite marks and bruises

A friend of McArthur’s reported seeing her on Facetime attacking the man and trying to “gouge his face off,” as well as hearing her shout at him and telling him to kill himself.

This friend noticed the victim was regularly covered in bruises.

On another occasion the friend witnessed McArthur slapping the man’s face and spitting in his face, without provocation and that she seemed to find it funny.

When challenged, she replied: “I’ll do what I f***ing want.”

Laura McArthur.

In December, McArthur and her then-boyfriend were both arrested for a disturbance at his Dalgety Bay home and he later reported she jumped at him, tried to gouge his eyes out and punched him.

The fiscal depute said: “He held the accused’s wrists to stop her hitting him and the accused bit him all over on his body.”

The man refused to tell police what happened at the time as he wanted to get back on McArthur’s good side.

A friend picked him up from court upon his release and took photographs as he was covered in bite marks and bruising.

Struck with wine bottle

On another occasion, McArthur called her boyfriend at work and co-workers heard her screaming and shouting at him.

Mr Hilland said: “The abuse was such that he went home crying.”

The victim also reported he would sometimes wake up and McArthur would punch him on the face.

In January, McArthur and her friend returned to the latter’s home, where their partners had been drinking a beers while watching the football.

The fiscal depute said: “An argument ensued and the accused spat in his face and punched him on the face.

“The accused lifted an empty bottle of Barefoot rose wine and hit him with it.”

The court heard she attacked him again, punching him repeatedly and biting him all over.

Police attended the next day, following a phone call from McArthur who said her boyfriend was the one causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, she was crying and the man was arrested.

Police noticed he had blood on his nose, bite marks on his body, scratches to his face, head and neck and reddening and a superficial cut to the left side of his stomach.

They also saw bruises on his body.

Enquiries were then carried out, which led to McArthur’s arrest.

Defence solicitor Zander Flett described the relationship as “toxic,” but said it didn’t start out that way.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier