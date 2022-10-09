Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire

By Jamie Buchan
October 9 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 9 2022, 11.49am
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
High Court in Edinburgh
Rapist attacked sleeping woman in Fife
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Jailed Methil knifeman gets extra time for assault on Perth Prison guard
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Prison warning for Perthshire shopkeeper who pummelled customer
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Thursday court round-up — Dundee paedophiles and police pursuit
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Falkirk fan faces ban for throwing smoke bomb onto Dunfermline pitch
Steven Flynn appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth career criminal told by sheriff 'get another line of work - you're really…
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Fugitive Fife sex offender jailed for dodging Register requirements

Most Read

1
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
2
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
3
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
4
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
5
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a…
6
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
7
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
8
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
9
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash

More from The Courier

Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
RAB MCNEIL: In the next life I may be a seagull on a rock
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early…
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
Max Kucheriavyi and Drey Wright. Images: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
Tony Watt, right, celebrates grabbing Dundee United's second goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return

Editor's Picks