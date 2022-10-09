Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire By Jamie Buchan October 9 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 9 2022, 11.49am Hugh Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger Rapist attacked sleeping woman in Fife Jailed Methil knifeman gets extra time for assault on Perth Prison guard Prison warning for Perthshire shopkeeper who pummelled customer Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase Thursday court round-up — Dundee paedophiles and police pursuit Falkirk fan faces ban for throwing smoke bomb onto Dunfermline pitch Perth career criminal told by sheriff 'get another line of work - you're really… Fugitive Fife sex offender jailed for dodging Register requirements Most Read 1 Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash 2 Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73… 3 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 4 Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath 5 Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a… 6 Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears 7 Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well 8 Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit 9 A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash More from The Courier RAB MCNEIL: In the next life I may be a seagull on a rock All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for… 5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early… Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash 3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith… Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell… GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal… Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return Editor's Picks Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73 with Sir Alex Ferguson paying tribute Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a year Kirkcaldy yogi Scott explains how beats and brainwaves will get you a good night’s sleep Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit ‘Raw sewage’ in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses ‘extremely concerned’ Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath