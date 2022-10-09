Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure

By Ian Forsyth
October 9 2022, 8.46am Updated: October 9 2022, 12.02pm
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group

A Dundee businessman who saw a previous business wiped out in a legal battle says he is driven by failure.

More than a decade ago, Yusuf Okhai’s company Medea International, sold cut-price ink cartridges from the former Levi’s factory in Dundee.

Then printer giant Epson launched High Court proceedings, claiming patent infringement.

After almost five years the case was settled in 2010, but there was a financial cost.

“We should never have fought because they had a lot more money than us,” Yusuf said.

“It was fight or be killed, but at the end of that process there was nothing left.”

But he has bounced back from that and last year received one of the UK’s highest business honours.

Change in fortunes for Dundee businessman

But his fortunes were later turned around by a knife sharpener and something his mum said.

“I went to an Ideal Home Show in London and a guy was doing a car boot sales type pitch,” he remembers.

“I bought the knife sharpener for my mum, but she said she had eight already.

“I couldn’t understand why she had so many. She was astonished that this one, unlike the others, actually worked.

Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group

“That was all the encouragement I needed.”

Yusuf tracked down the patent holder in Taiwan, who was also the manufacturer. He placed an order for 100 units.

Yusuf said: “I sold three on my first day on Amazon, which I thought was amazing.

“We made a few changes, improved it further and I launched the AnySharp brand.

“It became the best-selling knife sharpener on Amazon.”

A million sales a year to 50 countries

It now sells around a million units a year to more than 50 countries.

But AnySharp is not Yusuf’s only million-selling product.

Several years ago, he became determined to improve the quality of water bottles.

His Ion8 bottles are based on a concept of being able to be used with one hand.

The two brands operate within Yusuf’s company, Aydya, which last year received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The honour was particularly significant to Yusuf.

Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai with some of his ion8 water bottes. Image: Aydya Group

His father, Ibrahim, also won a Queen’s Award when he owned the famous James Keiller marmalade factory in Dundee.

Yusuf says he always wanted to be an entrepreneur, as he hated being told what to do.

His first business came about while he was at university. He explained: “Very early in the development of laser printers, I had access to one.

“I started my first business printing menus for restaurants, as I had no cost for printing plates. At low volume, my costs were much lower.”

Secrets to success for entrepreneur?

Yusuf said the best bit about being his own boss was the flexibility, and not having to take instruction from others.

And the worst? The businessman replied: “All credit is to my team. All flaws, faults and under-delivery are mine.

“Even if the team did it, I hired the team – so it’s always me. I am now a virtual entrepreneurial janitor – I clean up other people’s mess most of the time.”

Any Sharp is the top selling knife sharpener on Amazon. Image: Aydya Group

Yusuf says he will never retire.

He also said he will never tire of success: “It’s not a thing you do, it’s a thing you are.”

To any young person wanting to be an entrepreneur, he advised: “Always make informed choices and, on driving forward, never aim to be the best – just aim for better. Better never stops.”

And he said he is driven to success by failure.

“I want to be better. If I don’t achieve, I want to get there.

“If I get there, I didn’t aim high enough.”

