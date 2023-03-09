Montrose ‘professional gambler’ denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Montrose ‘professional gambler’ denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
March 9 2023, 6.13pm Updated: March 9 2023, 6.42pm
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk

A Montrose man accused of conspiring in a spot-fixing plot told a court betting companies “live off people’s misery” and his account had been tampered with because he was “winning”.

Brodie Myres, 29, a self-professed “professional gambler” told Dundee Sheriff Court he had earned between £20-30,000 a year, on top of his salary as a research and development engineer, when he was a pro-punter.

Myres, professional footballer Kane Hester, Calvin Parrot and Findlay Soutar deny cheating bookmakers Bet365 of more than £12,000 during a game between Elgin City and Hibernian in the Betfred cup in July 2019.

It is alleged striker Hester got deliberately booked after half an hour to fulfil bets.

Hester’s first half foul on Hibs’ Cristian Doidge got him booked.

Used friend’s betting account

Soutar, 26, told the court he had not actually placed any of his, or others, money into the Bet365 account but had instead shared his log-in details with Myres.

Myres, 29, admitted he had used Soutar’s account because the company had limited his activities.

He denied contacting Hester to arrange for the foul to take place.

The large bets – ranging from £1000 to £2000 each – were placed before kick-off.

Brodie Myres at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Asked why he used Soutar’s account, Myres explained: “My account was suspended.

“They are not interested in having winners.

“They are only interested in profiting from losers.

“They did it to stop me winning.

“They do not want to play fair.

“They live off peoples’ misery.

“Gambling leads to people losing their homes.”

The court had earlier been shown footage of a warrant execution at Soutar’s home in August 2019.

He told police while under caution and on tape, the Bet365 account used was his but the money was not and had been transferred.

Findlay Soutar at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Crown case closed at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday morning, the third day of the trial.

Hester, 27, denies deliberately obtaining a yellow card during at Borough Briggs in July 2019.

Soutar, Myres and 28-year-old Calvin Parrot are alleged to have placed bets with Bet 365, knowing he would be booked, thereby obtaining money unlawfully.

During the trial elite Scottish referee Willie Collum, who officiated the match, said he saw no evidence Hester had intentionally got himself booked.

Willie Collum at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk

During a police raid at former Arbroath striker Hester’s house, the striker admitted he had been given £2,400 in cash following the game by the co-accused.

He was recorded on police body-cam saying he “did not want to muck them about” before taking them to the money.

He admitted he knew about his friends’ bets but did not deliberately get booked to fulfil them.

Co-accused Calvin Parrot.

The charges denied

The charge alleges the four men received £17,333.32 in payments from Bet365 in 2019, and that £13,583.32 of it was obtained as unlawful winnings.

An alternate version of the charge alleges they cheated at gambling by placing five bets on Hester being booked and that he was shown a yellow card for a foul, leading to them falsely obtaining £13,583.32 in winnings.

All four, from Montrose, deny the allegations.

The trial before Sheriff Paul Brown continues

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Courts

Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Accountant in Speedos who peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl is…
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, 'That's for s****ing my boyfriend'
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Wednesday court round-up — Wedding venue win and Charleston attack charge
David Wilson of Elgin City challenges Hibs' Florian Kamberi during 2019 clash that fraud trial centres around. Image: SNS.
Angus football star Kane Hester told police he knew pals bet on booking in…

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf at a hustings
ANDREW LIDDLE: Will SNP leadership contenders wreck party in their fight to front it?
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved

Editor's Picks

Most Commented