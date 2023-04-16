Courts Fife construction boss in court for ‘holding up mobile phone’ while passing road accident Derek Rutherford said he was adjusting his podcast when he passed the smash on the A92 in December 2021. By Kirsty McIntosh April 16 2023, 7.30am Share Fife construction boss in court for ‘holding up mobile phone’ while passing road accident Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4302172/mobile-phone-fife-accident/ Copy Link Derek Rutherford. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]