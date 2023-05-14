Courts Drug addict who ransacked Perthshire ambulance and forced paramedics to flee is jailed Paramedics had to abandon their vehicle - leaving Daniel Cahill "in charge" - when he flew into a rage while receiving treatment. By Jamie Buchan May 14 2023, 6.00am Share Drug addict who ransacked Perthshire ambulance and forced paramedics to flee is jailed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4383895/perth-drug-ambulance-cahill/ Copy Link Daniel Cahill was jailed at Perth Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]