Courts EXCLUSIVE: Who is Rhys Bennett? The two faces of Jill Barclay's Fife killer Rhys Bennett, who grew up on Tayside, was teased and bullied as a child but no one could have predicted what he would turn into. Rhys Bennett, left, during a flower show in 2019 and, right, in the days after Jill Barclay's murder. Images: DC Thomson. By Bryan Rutherford