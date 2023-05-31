Courts Son of Fife garage boss escapes punishment after dad’s £200k wrecking spree Garage manager Leslie Amos drunkenly crashed into five cars including a Porsche 911 Black Edition after going to rescue his unruly son Ryan Amos, 22. By Gordon Currie May 31 2023, 10.30am Share Son of Fife garage boss escapes punishment after dad’s £200k wrecking spree Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4437520/amos-garage-falkland-crash/ Copy Link Leslie Amos and dad Ryan Amos appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]