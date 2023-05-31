Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
5 of the best coastal properties in Dundee, Fife and Angus

Where better to live in the summertime than by the beach? We've picked our top five coastal properties.

Tayside and Fife has some amazing coastal properties. Image: Savills.
By Jack McKeown

Summer is finally here and the weather is glorious. Where better to be than at the beach? Here are our top five coastal properties in Tayside and Fife.

Broughty Ferry

This flat on Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade is right beside the beach. Image: TSPC.

This two bedroom attic apartment is on the Esplanade in Broughty Ferry. The fantastic golden sands beach is directly across the road and there are exceptional views across the Tay Estuary to Tentsmuir.

Inside you’ll find a lounge with bay window, dining kitchen, double bedroom, bathroom and box room.

Room with a view: this Broughty Ferry apartment has an amazing outlook. Image: TSPC.

Broughty Ferry’s waterfront is going through extensive upgrades at the moment, with new cycling and pedestrian paths.

17b the Esplanade is on sale with Lindsays for o/o £200,000. 

Lunan Bay

These two properties are right beside Lunan Bay and have great potential as holiday lets. Image: Savills.

For centuries these two bothies were used to house fishermen from the salmon netting station at Lunan Bay. In 1996, they were sold and later enlarged into a two storey house.

Since then they’ve been subdivided into two homes which have been run as a successful holiday letting business.

They can be kept as an income generator, with the beautiful beach they’re sat beside all but guaranteeing they’ll never be empty.

Alternatively they could be turned back into a single amazing coastal home.

Lunan Bothies are on sale with Savills as two lots, priced o/o £225,000 and £350,000. 

Fife

This flat in Lower Largo sits right on the beach. Image: Your Move.

Lower Largo is a charming little village close to Fife’s East Neuk. This two-storey upper apartment is one of the area’s best coastal properties, being set right on the beach.

Commanding an enviable corner location, its large bay window offers perhaps the finest sea view in the village.

On the first floor is a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room. A third bedroom, home office and another shower room are on the attic level.

76 Main Street, Lower Largo is on sale with Your Move for o/o £375,000. 

Easthaven

This cottage is in a little coastal hamlet near Carnoustie. Image: TSPC.

Easthaven is a lovely little coastal community around a mile from Carnoustie. This traditional end terrace cottage has a garden that runs onto the beach and dunes.

There are three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, conservatory, double garage and gardens to the front and rear.

It needs a good bit of modernisation and upgrading but has the potential to be a superb beachfront home.

Coastal properties in Easthaven get snapped up quickly and a closing date has already been set for the cottage.

3 Shore Row, Easthaven is on sale with Lawson, Coull & Duncan for o/o £245,000. 

Dundee

This modern apartment is on Dundee’s waterfront. Image: TSPC.

Offering incredible Tay views from its fourth floor vantage point, this riverside apartment is pretty special.

On Marine Parade Walk, it forms part of Dundee’s waterfront regeneration area. The V&A is just a short stroll in one direction and the upcoming Eden Project will also be within walking distance.

Room with a view: this waterfront apartment in Dundee is on the riverfront. Image: TSPC.

The apartment has an open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room, family bathroom and two double bedrooms, one with an en suite. There’s a balcony to enjoy summer days from and the flat comes with allocated parking.

21R Marine Parade Walk is on sale with the Chamber Practice for o/o £200,000. 

