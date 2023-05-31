5 of the best coastal properties in Dundee, Fife and Angus

Summer is finally here and the weather is glorious. Where better to be than at the beach? Here are our top five coastal properties in Tayside and Fife.

Broughty Ferry

This two bedroom attic apartment is on the Esplanade in Broughty Ferry. The fantastic golden sands beach is directly across the road and there are exceptional views across the Tay Estuary to Tentsmuir.

Inside you’ll find a lounge with bay window, dining kitchen, double bedroom, bathroom and box room.

Broughty Ferry’s waterfront is going through extensive upgrades at the moment, with new cycling and pedestrian paths.

17b the Esplanade is on sale with Lindsays for o/o £200,000.

Lunan Bay

For centuries these two bothies were used to house fishermen from the salmon netting station at Lunan Bay. In 1996, they were sold and later enlarged into a two storey house.

Since then they’ve been subdivided into two homes which have been run as a successful holiday letting business.

They can be kept as an income generator, with the beautiful beach they’re sat beside all but guaranteeing they’ll never be empty.

Alternatively they could be turned back into a single amazing coastal home.

Lunan Bothies are on sale with Savills as two lots, priced o/o £225,000 and £350,000.

Fife

Lower Largo is a charming little village close to Fife’s East Neuk. This two-storey upper apartment is one of the area’s best coastal properties, being set right on the beach.

Commanding an enviable corner location, its large bay window offers perhaps the finest sea view in the village.

On the first floor is a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room. A third bedroom, home office and another shower room are on the attic level.

76 Main Street, Lower Largo is on sale with Your Move for o/o £375,000.

Easthaven

Easthaven is a lovely little coastal community around a mile from Carnoustie. This traditional end terrace cottage has a garden that runs onto the beach and dunes.

There are three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, conservatory, double garage and gardens to the front and rear.

It needs a good bit of modernisation and upgrading but has the potential to be a superb beachfront home.

Coastal properties in Easthaven get snapped up quickly and a closing date has already been set for the cottage.

3 Shore Row, Easthaven is on sale with Lawson, Coull & Duncan for o/o £245,000.

Dundee

Offering incredible Tay views from its fourth floor vantage point, this riverside apartment is pretty special.

On Marine Parade Walk, it forms part of Dundee’s waterfront regeneration area. The V&A is just a short stroll in one direction and the upcoming Eden Project will also be within walking distance.

The apartment has an open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room, family bathroom and two double bedrooms, one with an en suite. There’s a balcony to enjoy summer days from and the flat comes with allocated parking.

21R Marine Parade Walk is on sale with the Chamber Practice for o/o £200,000.