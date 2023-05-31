Man charged over robbery of woman, 80, in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a pensioner in Dundee.

An 80-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident on Albert Street in Stobswell at around 12.30pm on Monday.

Police cordoned off part of the pavement outside the Greens of Dundee store.

Officers have now confirmed an arrest.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery on Albert Street, Dundee.

Man due in court

“The incident happened around 12.35pm on Monday on Albert Street and an 80-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

One woman told The Courier that the pensioner is a regular customer at the Greens of Dundee store.

She said: “She’s in the shop all the time.

“When folk initially went to help I think they thought she’d fallen.”