‘Minter’: Dundee council leader hit with parking fine

John Alexander has admitted it is "pretty funny, if not a bit embarrassing".

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee council leader John Alexander was hit with a parking ticket. Image: DC Thomson/John Alexander/Twitter
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has admitted his embarrassment after being hit with a parking fine.

The SNP politician found the ticket on his car after forgetting to pay for parking in the city centre on Tuesday.

Describing it as a “minter” on Twitter, Mr Alexander also joked that his car needed a clean.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “I think it’s fair to say that the leader of the council getting a parking fine is pretty funny, if not a bit embarrassing for me.

Dundee council leader John Alexander's car with a parking ticket on the windscreen
“It just goes to prove that the old stereotype that men aren’t good at multi-tasking might be true.

“I was on the phone as I was getting out of the car and intended to pay for the parking on the JustPark app, as I usually do.

“Once the call had ended, however, I was already in the City Square, distracted and had completely forgotten.

“So, it was certainly a well-deserved parking fine.”

No plans to ‘do a Suella’

Responding to the tweet, one local joked that Mr Alexander should “do a Suella and ask someone else to pay the fine”.

That was in reference to Home Secretary Suella Braverman being caught speeding last year.

Suella Braverman at Downing Street
Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Image: James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

While she did not ask anyone to pay it on her behalf, and eventually covered the fine herself, she was accused of asking civil servants to arrange a private driver awareness course – which would have allowed her to avoid the fine and points.

Mr Alexander added: “I’ll not be doing a Suella Braverman.

“I’m glad to report that the fine is paid and I’m happy to make this extra contribution to the council’s budget.”

Dundee parking fines rising to £100

In just a month’s time, parking fines in Dundee will rise from £60 to £100.

The first hike in 20 years will come into effect on July 1.

Fines will drop to £50 if paid within 14 days – but will rise to £150 if unpaid or unchallenged after 56 days.

