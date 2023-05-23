No party poopers at East Haven celebration of refurbished ‘Loo-vre’ community toilets

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus villagers formed an orderly queue to join the celebration marking the refurbishment of one of Scotland’s most attractive public toilet blocks.

Since 2015, East Haven Together has looked after the loos in the scenic village near Carnoustie.

Volunteers agreed to take over the cleaning and management of the coastal conveniences from Angus Council.

And they have turned the toilets into a welcoming haven for locals and visitors in need of a comfort break.

As well as the popularity of the beach there, the loos sit on National Cycle Route One.

Total toilet transformation

The utilitarian 1970’s block has been transformed in the past eight years.

It has now undergone an upgrade and refurbishment in time for the usual stream of summer visitors.

They will find a facility which is even more accessible thanks to the award-winning group.

And walls decorated with local artworks which earned the toilets their ‘Loo-vre’ nickname.

Local environmental campaigner Wendy Murray said: “Over the last decade more than a quarter of public conveniences across Scotland have had to close.

“The pandemic brought into sharp focus the need for clean public toilets to enable everybody to access the outdoors.

“This prompted East Haven Together to embark on ambitious plans to improve and make the facility even more accessible.”

The group won grant funding from the Scottish Government’s Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, Angus Council and Carnoustie Golf Links.

It allowed a total internal redesign which now has a ramped access and a larger unit for people of all abilities to use.

Nicola Keen from East Haven Together added: “Residents take great pride in looking after the toilets for visitors and the new fittings and finishings are much easier to keep clean and in good condition.”

Wendy said the toilet party was a chance to celebrate the success of the loos and thank those who have contributed to it.

“It’s a great example of partnership working within communities,” she added.