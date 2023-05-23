Call for action as Fife school’s traffic exclusion zone results in congestion in surrounding streets

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A traffic exclusion zone outside a Fife primary school has resulted in some parents blocking lock-up garages and junctions.

People living near Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes have asked for double yellow lines to deal with “regular inconsiderate parking”.

And councillors are being urged to grant orders at a cost of £4,000 in a bid to keep access clear.

Pitcoudie is one of three Fife schools taking part in an 18-month experiment in bid to encourage more children to walk or cycle to school.

St Marie’s Primary in Kirkcaldy and Denend Primary in Cardenden are also involved in the trial.

The exclusion zones prevent traffic from entering the streets around the schools between 8.30am and 9.30am and 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Their introduction follows concerns that congestion near school gates was putting children at risk and causing issues for residents and emergency vehicles.

Parking issue prompts safety concerns

However, six months on there is some evidence that in Glenrothes the congestion has simply moved elsewhere.

Despite that, most people are in favour of making the exclusion zone there permanent.

A report by Fife Council traffic management consultants will go before Glenrothes councillors on Wednesday.

It says: “It has been observed that inconsiderate parking is regularly taking place in the lock-up site and occasionally on the junctions of Pitcoudie Avenue.”

A survey of parents and residents found 32% thought the area around the school gates was now safer.

However, some expressed concern about safety in other areas as a result.

But the consultants said the issue was not too significant and would likely be solved by the traffic order.

School staff verbally abused

The issue follows teething problems at the start of the trial in November when school staff trying to police the new restriction were verbally abused by a handful of drivers.

Those who travel by car are asked to stop at a nearby park and walk children to school from there.

According to the survey, just 15% of people think the Pitcoudie Primary traffic exclusion zone will encourage active travel.

And 74% think most people won’t comply with it.

However, 75% are in favour of keeping the restrictions when the trial finishes.

A report will be presented to Fife Council’s cabinet committee at the end of the 18-month experiment with a full evaluation of their effectiveness.