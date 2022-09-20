Traffic exclusion zones to be launched at three Fife primary schools in Kirkcaldy, Cardenden and Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Traffic exclusion zones to be launched at three Fife primary schools in Kirkcaldy, Cardenden and Glenrothes

By Debbie Clarke
September 20 2022, 7.29pm Updated: September 21 2022, 9.55pm
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.

School traffic exclusion zones are set to be launched outside three Fife primary schools.

The part-time traffic bans will be brought in for an 18-month experiment in streets around St Marie’s RC Primary in Kirkcaldy, Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes and Denend Primary in Cardenden.

If successful, similar traffic exclusion zones could be implemented at other schools across the Kingdom in an attempt to protect children, reduce car journeys and encouraging, walking, scooting or cycling to school.

Where are the school exclusion zones?

The exclusion zones will prohibit access by non-residential traffic on school days between 8.30am and 9.30am and 2.30pm and 3.30pm in MacIndoe Crescent, in Kirkcaldy, School Lane, Cardenden, and Iona Park, Glenrothes.

At Tuesday’s Kirkcaldy Area Committee, which approved St Marie’s RC Primary taking part in the project, councillor Kathleen Leslie welcomed the three trial schemes and said Strathallan Primary School in Kirkcaldy should also be considered for a school traffic exclusion zone.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie. Pic: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Why are school exclusion zones being introduced?

Drivers are frequently doing three-point turn manoeuvres in MacIndoe Crescent, Kirkcaldy with vehicles reversing between parked vehicles on the footway causing road safety concerns for children and pedestrians using the footways.

Increased traffic volume and parking in the cul-de-sac are also causing issues for residents and access for emergency service vehicles.

Iona Park is used by many children on their route to Pitcoudie Primary with several children using the road to cycle to school.

Other children are using the connecting footpaths and accessing the school from the main access road.

By restricting traffic in streets outside our schools, we hope parents will decide to leave the car at home when taking their children to school.”

Cllr Craig Walker

Cllr Craig Walker, convener of Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “By restricting traffic in streets outside our schools, we hope parents will decide to leave the car at home when taking their children to school.

“If it’s not feasible for the children to walk the entire way to school we hope parents will park further away and walk the remaining distance.”

Parents pushed for action to be taken on traffic issues at Denend Primary in School Lane, Cardenden after years of problems.

Denend Primary is taking part in the school exclusion zone trial along with two other Fife primary schools. Pic: Steve Brown / DCT Media

They persuaded council officers that the school should also be included in the pilot scheme.

A petition calling for an exclusion zone outside the school was organised by Denend Primary Parent Council and councillors agreed action had to be taken to protect pupils.

When will the trial exclusion zones be operating?

It is intended to begin the trial period for the school exclusion zones in October 2022 after the school holidays.

The zones will be operational on each school day from 8.30am – 9.30am and from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. The entry sign will have flashing lights to indicate when the restriction is operational.

Who is exempt?

Appropriate exemptions will be made to allow suitable vehicular access for certain road
users, such as the emergency services, residents, blue badge holders and school buses.

Drivers entering school exclusion zones unpermitted during restrictions could be given a fixed penalty notice by police.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
WATCH: Dundee pupils perform Sweet Caroline at High School music gathering
0
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Maxwell, 6, inspired his mum to help make The Enchanted Forest autism-friendly
0
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
'A school of dreams!' Ukrainian children loving life at Ardler Primary in Dundee
0
Ukrainian mum Maryna Masiutkina and daughter Alona
From Energodar to Fife: Ukrainian mum and daughter settle into new life and school
0
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Why is Fife's Viewforth High School among most overcrowded in Scotland?
0
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Perth Academy pupils' film reveals stories behind the names on school's Second World War…
0
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Teachers have voted in favour of strike action - could Tayside and Fife schools…
0
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Pupils at St Leonards School - image correlating the article about St Leonards open day
Getting ready for the journey of life: open day at St Leonards school
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Gold Star for Dundee pupil Kara after anxiety battle inspired her to create pupil…
0

More from The Courier

Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes is one of three Fife primary schools taking part in a school exclusion zone trial.
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks