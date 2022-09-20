Traffic exclusion zones to be launched at three Fife primary schools in Kirkcaldy, Cardenden and Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

School traffic exclusion zones are set to be launched outside three Fife primary schools.

The part-time traffic bans will be brought in for an 18-month experiment in streets around St Marie’s RC Primary in Kirkcaldy, Pitcoudie Primary in Glenrothes and Denend Primary in Cardenden.

If successful, similar traffic exclusion zones could be implemented at other schools across the Kingdom in an attempt to protect children, reduce car journeys and encouraging, walking, scooting or cycling to school.

Where are the school exclusion zones?

The exclusion zones will prohibit access by non-residential traffic on school days between 8.30am and 9.30am and 2.30pm and 3.30pm in MacIndoe Crescent, in Kirkcaldy, School Lane, Cardenden, and Iona Park, Glenrothes.

At Tuesday’s Kirkcaldy Area Committee, which approved St Marie’s RC Primary taking part in the project, councillor Kathleen Leslie welcomed the three trial schemes and said Strathallan Primary School in Kirkcaldy should also be considered for a school traffic exclusion zone.

Why are school exclusion zones being introduced?

Drivers are frequently doing three-point turn manoeuvres in MacIndoe Crescent, Kirkcaldy with vehicles reversing between parked vehicles on the footway causing road safety concerns for children and pedestrians using the footways.

Increased traffic volume and parking in the cul-de-sac are also causing issues for residents and access for emergency service vehicles.

Iona Park is used by many children on their route to Pitcoudie Primary with several children using the road to cycle to school.

Other children are using the connecting footpaths and accessing the school from the main access road.

By restricting traffic in streets outside our schools, we hope parents will decide to leave the car at home when taking their children to school.” Cllr Craig Walker

Cllr Craig Walker, convener of Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “By restricting traffic in streets outside our schools, we hope parents will decide to leave the car at home when taking their children to school.

“If it’s not feasible for the children to walk the entire way to school we hope parents will park further away and walk the remaining distance.”

Parents pushed for action to be taken on traffic issues at Denend Primary in School Lane, Cardenden after years of problems.

They persuaded council officers that the school should also be included in the pilot scheme.

A petition calling for an exclusion zone outside the school was organised by Denend Primary Parent Council and councillors agreed action had to be taken to protect pupils.

When will the trial exclusion zones be operating?

It is intended to begin the trial period for the school exclusion zones in October 2022 after the school holidays.

The zones will be operational on each school day from 8.30am – 9.30am and from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. The entry sign will have flashing lights to indicate when the restriction is operational.

Who is exempt?

Appropriate exemptions will be made to allow suitable vehicular access for certain road

users, such as the emergency services, residents, blue badge holders and school buses.

Drivers entering school exclusion zones unpermitted during restrictions could be given a fixed penalty notice by police.