School traffic exclusion zones: Where are they and where could they be introduced?

School traffic exclusion zones are currently operating in a number of streets across Courier Country.

The aim of the driving bans near schools in Angus, Perthshire and Dundee is to make the commute safer for children while encouraging active travel.

The introduction of the Safer School Streets scheme aims to offer other benefits too including: reducing traffic speed, cutting down on traffic congestion and reducing air pollution near schools.

The initiative sees certain streets around schools being closed to traffic during school term time only, each morning and afternoon at school opening and closing times.

But where are school exclusion zones currently operating and where could more be added? See our map at the bottom for details of streets affected.

Existing school exclusion zones

Angus

Ferryden Primary School, Montrose

Muirfield Primary School, Arbroath

Langlands Primary School, Forfar

Andover Primary, Brechin

Carlogie Primary, Carnoustie

Letham Primary, Forfar (Scheme currently on pause)

Liff Primary, Liff

Southesk Primary, Montrose

Perth and Kinross

Burrelton Primary School, Blairgowrie

Coupar Angus Primary School, Blairgowrie

Arngask Primary School, Glenfarg

Luncarty Primary School

At Balhousie Primary, Perth

At Kinloch Rannoch Primary, Pitlochry

At Inchview Primary, Perth

At Newhill Primary and St Stephen’s RC Primary, Blairgowrie

At Guildtown Primary, Guildtown

Viewlands Primary, Fairview School and Perth Academy, Perth

Dundee

Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry

St Mary’s Primary School, Lochee

Fintry Primary School

Where could school exclusion zones be added?

Perth

This zone is expected to be added in 2022/23. The launch of the scheme has been deferred until improvements have been made to the road infrastructure for pedestrians.

Dundee

A statutory consultation is currently ongoing on extending the Safer School Streets initiative to these five schools:

Downfield Primary

Craigiebarns Primary

North East Campus (Longhaugh Primary and St Francis RC Primary)

Coldside Campus (Rosebank Primary and Our Lady’s RC Primary)

St Andrews RC Primary

Discussions have also taken place to extend the scheme to nine more primary schools in Dundee. They are:

Ardler & St Fergus Primary Schools

Barnhill Primary School

Claypotts Castle Primary School

Clepington Primary School

Craigowl Primary School

Eastern Primary School

Mill of Mains Primary School

St Ninians Primary School

St Pius Primary School

Fife

Work is at an advanced stage for the pilot at Denend Primary in Cardenden. The statutory consultation on this school exclusion zone closed on August 16, 2022.

Other Fife schools being looked at are:

Pitcoudie Primary School, Glenrothes

St Marie’s Primary School, Kirkcaldy.

School traffic exclusion zones: What do parents and councils think?