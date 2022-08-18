School traffic exclusion zones: Where are they and where could they be introduced?

School traffic exclusion zones are currently operating in a number of streets across Courier Country.
The aim of the driving bans near schools in Angus, Perthshire and Dundee is to make the commute safer for children while encouraging active travel.
The introduction of the Safer School Streets scheme aims to offer other benefits too including: reducing traffic speed, cutting down on traffic congestion and reducing air pollution near schools.
The initiative sees certain streets around schools being closed to traffic during school term time only, each morning and afternoon at school opening and closing times.
But where are school exclusion zones currently operating and where could more be added? See our map at the bottom for details of streets affected.
Existing school exclusion zones
Angus
- Ferryden Primary School, Montrose
- Muirfield Primary School, Arbroath
- Langlands Primary School, Forfar
- Andover Primary, Brechin
- Carlogie Primary, Carnoustie
- Letham Primary, Forfar (Scheme currently on pause)
- Liff Primary, Liff
- Southesk Primary, Montrose
Perth and Kinross
- Burrelton Primary School, Blairgowrie
- Coupar Angus Primary School, Blairgowrie
- Arngask Primary School, Glenfarg
- Luncarty Primary School
- At Balhousie Primary, Perth
- At Kinloch Rannoch Primary, Pitlochry
- At Inchview Primary, Perth
- At Newhill Primary and St Stephen’s RC Primary, Blairgowrie
- At Guildtown Primary, Guildtown
- Viewlands Primary, Fairview School and Perth Academy, Perth
Dundee
- Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry
- St Mary’s Primary School, Lochee
- Fintry Primary School
Where could school exclusion zones be added?
Perth
This zone is expected to be added in 2022/23. The launch of the scheme has been deferred until improvements have been made to the road infrastructure for pedestrians.
Dundee
A statutory consultation is currently ongoing on extending the Safer School Streets initiative to these five schools:
- Downfield Primary
- Craigiebarns Primary
- North East Campus (Longhaugh Primary and St Francis RC Primary)
- Coldside Campus (Rosebank Primary and Our Lady’s RC Primary)
- St Andrews RC Primary
Discussions have also taken place to extend the scheme to nine more primary schools in Dundee. They are:
- Ardler & St Fergus Primary Schools
- Barnhill Primary School
- Claypotts Castle Primary School
- Clepington Primary School
- Craigowl Primary School
- Eastern Primary School
- Mill of Mains Primary School
- St Ninians Primary School
- St Pius Primary School
Fife
Work is at an advanced stage for the pilot at Denend Primary in Cardenden. The statutory consultation on this school exclusion zone closed on August 16, 2022.
Other Fife schools being looked at are:
- Pitcoudie Primary School, Glenrothes
- St Marie’s Primary School, Kirkcaldy.