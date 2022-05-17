Traffic ban to be imposed at another Perth school in child safety drive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic will be banned around a school in Perth during peak times as part of a bid to improve children’s safety.

A vehicle exclusion zone will be imposed around Viewlands Primary School from next month, with rules to be enforceable by police.

From June 1 until the summer holidays, a trial traffic ban will be in place on weekdays from 8.30am until 9.15am and 2.30pm until 3.45pm.

Exclusion zones

Exclusion zones are designed to make roads safer for children going to and from school but is also designed to encourage children and parents to walk or cycle.

The trial is the latest in a series of similar schemes introduced at schools across the region, some of which have proved more successful than others.

Craigie residents recently branded motorists “a disgrace” after it was found some drivers were ignoring restrictions around Inchview Primary School.

The following streets are included in the ban:

• Viewlands Road

• Fairies Road

• Glasgow Road

• Oakbank Road

• Oakbank Crescent

• Oakbank Place (North)

• Murray Terrace

• Murray Place

• Fraser Terrace

• Viewlands Place

• Viewlands Terrace

• Braeside Gardens

Further changes may be made

Mark Butterworth, head of environmental and consumer services for Perth and Kinross Council, said: “This exclusion zone is the largest to be rolled out within Perth and Kinross and this trial will allow us to ensure that the measures will achieve the best outcome for the school and residents within the zoned area.

“It is important to remember that this is a pilot project at the moment, which will include assessing the impact on the local residents who live just outside the exclusion zone, therefore further changes may be made as the project progresses.”

Residents’ permits

Residents within the exclusion zone are eligible for an access permit and the relevant paperwork has already been issued to school staff, carers and other essential users.

Drivers will be required to display the permit when entering or leaving the zone during the restricted period.

There are exemptions for the following vehicles:

Public service vehicles

buses

taxis

blue badge holders

emergency services

Infrastructure has been put in place to enhance the safety bid, including flashing amber beacons.

Work is also under way to extend the 20mph speed limit and new footpaths have been installed on Fairies Road and Viewlands Road have now been completed,along with double yellow lines.

Pedestrian crossings for Viewlands Road, Viewlands Road West will be installed later in the year and plans are also in place for a pedestrian crossing on Glasgow Road.