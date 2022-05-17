Traffic ban to be imposed at another Perth school in child safety drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Traffic ban to be imposed at another Perth school in child safety drive

By Neil Henderson
May 17 2022, 5.21pm
School exclusion zone
New vehicle exclusion zone trial to be introduced next month.

Traffic will be banned around a school in Perth during peak times as part of a bid to improve children’s safety.

A vehicle exclusion zone will be imposed around Viewlands Primary School from next month, with rules to be enforceable by police.

From June 1 until the summer holidays, a trial traffic ban will be in place on weekdays from 8.30am until 9.15am and 2.30pm until 3.45pm.

Exclusion zones

Exclusion zones are designed to make roads safer for children going to and from school but is also designed to encourage children and parents to walk or cycle.

The trial is the latest in a series of similar schemes introduced at schools across the region, some of which have proved more successful than others.

Craigie residents recently branded motorists “a disgrace” after it was found some drivers were ignoring restrictions around Inchview Primary School.

Viewlands Road has been included in the zone.

The following streets are included in the ban:

• Viewlands Road
• Fairies Road
• Glasgow Road
• Oakbank Road
• Oakbank Crescent
• Oakbank Place (North)
• Murray Terrace
• Murray Place
• Fraser Terrace
• Viewlands Place
• Viewlands Terrace
• Braeside Gardens

Further changes may be made

Mark Butterworth, head of environmental and consumer services for Perth and Kinross Council, said: “This exclusion zone is the largest to be rolled out within Perth and Kinross and this trial will allow us to ensure that the measures will achieve the best outcome for the school and residents within the zoned area.

“It is important to remember that this is a pilot project at the moment, which will include assessing the impact on the local residents who live just outside the exclusion zone, therefore further changes may be made as the project progresses.”

Residents’ permits

Residents within the exclusion zone are eligible for an access permit and the relevant paperwork has already been issued to school staff, carers and other essential users.

Drivers will be required to display the permit when entering or leaving the zone during the restricted period.

There are exemptions for the following vehicles:

  • Public service vehicles
  • buses
  • taxis
  • blue badge holders
  • emergency services

Infrastructure has been put in place to enhance the safety bid, including flashing amber beacons.

Work is also under way to extend the 20mph speed limit and new footpaths have been installed on Fairies Road and Viewlands Road have now been completed,along with double yellow lines.

Pedestrian crossings for Viewlands Road, Viewlands Road West will be installed later in the year and plans are also in place for a pedestrian crossing on Glasgow Road.

