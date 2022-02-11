Perth drivers ignoring school exclusion zones branded a ‘disgrace’ by local residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth drivers ignoring school exclusion zones branded a ‘disgrace’ by local residents

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 11 2022, 3.21pm Updated: February 11 2022, 7.42pm
School exclusion zone
Residents of Craigie have been voicing their concerns over the lack of policing at school drop-off points.

Perth residents have voiced their concerns over children’s safety as drivers ignore rules in place to prevent dangerous parking.

Residents in the Craigie area have been speaking up about the lack of enforcement of school exclusion zone rules at Inchview Primary School.

The zone is in place to protect children when they are being dropped off, and is one of many newly implemented across the city.

It means vehicles are banned from driving in, out or around the school streets when the scheme is in operation.

School exclusion zone ‘not being enforced’

A concerned resident reported the issue, saying: “The exclusion zone was turned on last year after multiple delays of more than a year before that.

“It’s primary function was to allow safe traversal of children walking to school and other pedestrians using Craigie Place.

“Craigie Place is oversaturated with school traffic; blocking the entrance of the road, reversing the length of the road to turn, blocking and using private driveways and mounting pavements to pass other cars; all happening when children are heading to and from school.

“This behaviour also prevents emergency and council vehicles from accessing the road at these times, which can have serious implications.”

Drivers craigie
Drivers are ignoring the warning signs around the school.

How do residents feel about the situation?

Local resident, Annie Jenkins, said: “It’s very dangerous for the children. Imagine a child tried to cross the road and something happened.

“It does not bear thinking about. It’s an absolute disgrace that drivers are ignoring the zone, the council and police should be ashamed for allowing this to happen and not enforcing the exclusion zone.

“We are lucky that nothing serious has happened yet. It’s only a matter of time.”

Another concerned resident, Mary Jones, said: “I really do worry for the safety of the Inchview schoolchildren.

“There’s no enforcement at all, there’s no police or anyone there to divert traffic properly and make sure drop-offs are safe.

“It is worrying, the poor children are walking around right by the busy traffic and I am personally worried there’s going to be some sort of accident.

“It’s been going on for far too long and enough is enough.”

Driver safety.
Locals are growing concerned for the safety of the school children.

How are the police handling the problem?

Inspector Emma Bowman of Police Scotland, said: “We urge people to park responsibly near schools, with consideration for the needs of the local community and other road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.

“We also urge people to be aware of local restrictions, including School Exclusion Zones which apply at a number of schools across Perth.

“When these zones are in operation, vehicles are not permitted to enter the zone unless they have a pre-issued permit or exemption.

Exclusion zone.
Signs advise drivers of the exclusion zone.

She added: “Police are responsible for the enforcement of these zones and can issue the driver with a conditional offer of fixed penalty if they drive where prohibited.

“Officers regularly carry out patrols near schools at peak times and will carry out enforcement where required. However, the threat of enforcement should not be the sole factor in a driver’s consideration when parking their vehicle.

“It is important that people take personal responsibility when parking their vehicle. We work closely in partnership with the local authority and address any issues raised in relation to parking near schools.”

Perth and Kinross Council, which implemented the exclusion zone, did not respond to a request for comment.

