Perth drivers ignoring school exclusion zones branded a ‘disgrace’ by local residents

Perth residents have voiced their concerns over children’s safety as drivers ignore rules in place to prevent dangerous parking.

Residents in the Craigie area have been speaking up about the lack of enforcement of school exclusion zone rules at Inchview Primary School.

The zone is in place to protect children when they are being dropped off, and is one of many newly implemented across the city.

It means vehicles are banned from driving in, out or around the school streets when the scheme is in operation.

School exclusion zone ‘not being enforced’

A concerned resident reported the issue, saying: “The exclusion zone was turned on last year after multiple delays of more than a year before that.

“It’s primary function was to allow safe traversal of children walking to school and other pedestrians using Craigie Place.

“Craigie Place is oversaturated with school traffic; blocking the entrance of the road, reversing the length of the road to turn, blocking and using private driveways and mounting pavements to pass other cars; all happening when children are heading to and from school.

“This behaviour also prevents emergency and council vehicles from accessing the road at these times, which can have serious implications.”

How do residents feel about the situation?

Local resident, Annie Jenkins, said: “It’s very dangerous for the children. Imagine a child tried to cross the road and something happened.

“It does not bear thinking about. It’s an absolute disgrace that drivers are ignoring the zone, the council and police should be ashamed for allowing this to happen and not enforcing the exclusion zone.

“We are lucky that nothing serious has happened yet. It’s only a matter of time.”

Another concerned resident, Mary Jones, said: “I really do worry for the safety of the Inchview schoolchildren.

“There’s no enforcement at all, there’s no police or anyone there to divert traffic properly and make sure drop-offs are safe.

“It is worrying, the poor children are walking around right by the busy traffic and I am personally worried there’s going to be some sort of accident.

“It’s been going on for far too long and enough is enough.”

How are the police handling the problem?

Inspector Emma Bowman of Police Scotland, said: “We urge people to park responsibly near schools, with consideration for the needs of the local community and other road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.

“We also urge people to be aware of local restrictions, including School Exclusion Zones which apply at a number of schools across Perth.

“When these zones are in operation, vehicles are not permitted to enter the zone unless they have a pre-issued permit or exemption.

She added: “Police are responsible for the enforcement of these zones and can issue the driver with a conditional offer of fixed penalty if they drive where prohibited.

“Officers regularly carry out patrols near schools at peak times and will carry out enforcement where required. However, the threat of enforcement should not be the sole factor in a driver’s consideration when parking their vehicle.

“It is important that people take personal responsibility when parking their vehicle. We work closely in partnership with the local authority and address any issues raised in relation to parking near schools.”

Perth and Kinross Council, which implemented the exclusion zone, did not respond to a request for comment.