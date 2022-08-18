School traffic exclusion zones – Councils on the benefits and how they are tackling issues raised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
School traffic exclusion zones – Councils on the benefits and how they are tackling issues raised

By Debbie Clarke
August 18 2022, 6.00am
Councils in Angus, Perth and Kinross and Dundee have their say on school traffic exclusion zones. Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Councils in Angus, Perth and Kinross and Dundee have their say on school traffic exclusion zones. Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Councils in Angus, Perth and Kinross and Dundee have been introducing school traffic exclusion zones to ensure children can walk safely to school.

Local authorities across Scotland are introducing similar measures in a bid to tackle traffic congestion, improve air quality and safeguard primary pupils.

And they are continuing to monitor and evaluate the part-time traffic bans which operate at the start and end of the school day.

They believe the Safer Streets schemes offer many benefits and have been looking at any issues raised as a result of their implementation.

Here councils in Angus, Perth and Kinross and Dundee have their say on the school traffic exclusion zones operating in their areas.

Angus

Evaluation of school exclusion zones

School exclusion zones at Ferryden Primary School, in Montrose, Muirfield Primary School, Arbroath, and Langlands Primary School, Forfar, have been evaluated by Angus Council.

Muirfield Primary School in Montrose.

A report in February gave the results of before and after surveys and concluded the zones had been beneficial.

The surveys looked at:

  • air pollution
  • road accident statistics
  • traffic flows
  • public support

Analysis of data from SEPA on air pollution samples taken at the school gates showed a reduction in harmful pollution from vehicles.

The report said: “Traffic flows were recorded either side of the start date. As expected, a marked reduction in traffic flow on the streets affected has been recorded.”

“The response rates are low, however this is considered to be representative that residents are content with the zones.”

Angus Council report

A low response rate to a questionnaire issued to residents around the three schools in September last year was, the report, said “representative that residents are content with the zones”.

School exclusion zone paused

Angus Council bosses have been looking at issues raised by the community in relation to the no-drive zone near Letham Primary.

It has paused the introduction of the scheme following a community backlash against the conditions.

Residents claimed the order was pushed through without proper consultation.

The school exclusion zone near Letham Primary School in Angus has been paused. Pic:<br />Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.

Council officials initially wanted to stop drivers from parking in the school vicinity for a total of five hours a day.

The zone affected included the entirety of Braehead Road.

But it is believed transport chiefs are now considering a compromise including a 45-minute spell in the afternoon with an hour long no-drive zone in the afternoon.

Angus Council spokesperson for environment and active travel, SNP councillor Serena Cowdy said residents approached her and fellow local councillors with their concerns.

She said: “We felt it was important they were listened to, and that every effort was made to address the issues they raised before the trial begins.

“I am pleased that further time will now be taken to try and resolve those concerns.”

Perth and Kinross

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “There is nothing more important than the welfare of our children and young people and we would urge people to drive and park responsibly near schools.

School Exclusion Zone trials have been created to restrict traffic during drop off and collection times to make it safer for pupils at the start and end of the school day and to encourage use of sustainable transport, rather than vehicles.

Constant dialogue with parents

“We are in constant dialogue with parents and while there is general support for these aims, a number of issues have been raised, such as a lack of crossing points and the need for designated pick up and drop off points.

“It is anticipated that the trial exclusion zones will continue when the school term resumes, and we will continue to listen to feedback and evaluate the impact of the zones.”

Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson

“We are seeking to address these issues as quickly as possible.

“Traffic signals, puffin crossings, dropped kerbs and parking restrictions are planned at selected locations.

“We will continue to listen to feedback and evaluate the impact of the zones.

“This will correspond with a public consultation exercise with parents and residents about retaining, amending or removing each scheme.”

Dundee

Mark Flynn, convener of the city development committee at Dundee City Council, said having Fintry Primary School coming on board last year with a school exclusion zone,  has added to two previously long-standing schemes elsewhere in the city.

Four streets around Fintry Primary have been closed off to drivers during pick up and drop off times as part of Dundee City Council’s Safer School Streets initiative.

He said: “Even with that progress we still have more car journeys around schools than the Scottish average but consulting on the next group of schools on the scheme’s implementation will help to change attitudes, the physical environment and other activity.

“The Safer Schools Streets initiative is firmly aimed at reducing congestion, improving road safety and having a positive impact on air quality.

“In September last year the scheme was brought in to the area around Fintry PS and has already seen more children walk, cycle and scoot to school.”

 

School traffic exclusion zones: Where are the existing zones and what do parents and locals think of them?

 

