Driving bans to start around five more Angus schools

Driving bans are to start around five more Angus primary schools next month.

Exclusion zones will be set up on a trial basis on certain streets beside Andover, Carlogie, Letham, Liff and Southesk primary schools, in the morning and afternoon, to help make sure youngsters arrive and leave school buildings safely from August 16.

The 18-month trial will stop cars from entering the streets within certain times except for emergency services, residents with permits and blue badge holders.

The move comes after Angus councillors approved proposals to ban cars at three primary schools last year.

Exclusion zones were set up on a trial basis at Ferryden in Montrose, Langlands in Forfar and Muirfield in Arbroath following historic traffic complaints from parents.

Transport chiefs proposed the 18-month pilot scheme in an attempt to cut down on vehicles on the roads directly outside the school buildings.

Concerns had been raised over restricted visibility at junctions and traffic congestion at the school gates near the three primary schools.

Exclusion zones have also been established at streets near schools in other regions across Courier Country including Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

“These trials are a great opportunity to not only create a safer, more relaxed atmosphere for children and families walking and cycling to school but a healthier environment around our schools too.” Councillor Lynne Devine, children and learning convener

Councillor Lynne Devine, children and learning convener at Angus Council, said: “It’s great to see five more schools taking part in the school exclusion zone scheme.

“These trials are a great opportunity to not only create a safer, more relaxed atmosphere for children and families walking and cycling to school but a healthier environment around our schools too.”

Councillor Mark McDonald, communities convenor, added: “Early indications from the initial trials show the restriction of vehicles within the zones have meant better air quality, reducing the exposures of harmful pollution to children from vehicles.

“I look forward to seeing the evaluation following the 18-month trial.”

Before and during the trial, air quality, traffic volumes, road accidents, congestion and the uptake of active travel will be documented to help Angus Council decide whether or not to make the order permanent.

Residents living in the streets affected can apply for a permit exempting them from restrictions through Angus Council’s website.

Drivers entering the school exclusion zones unpermitted during restrictions could be given a fixed penalty notice by police.

The council’s community enforcement wardens will monitor parking around the schools.