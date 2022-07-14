Driving bans to start around five more Angus schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Driving bans to start around five more Angus schools

By Debbie Clarke
July 14 2022, 9.28am Updated: July 14 2022, 11.03am
Traffic will be banned on certain streets on a trial basis.
Traffic will be banned on certain streets on a trial basis.

Driving bans are to start around five more Angus primary schools next month.

Exclusion zones will be set up on a trial basis on certain streets beside Andover, Carlogie, Letham, Liff and Southesk primary schools, in the morning and afternoon, to help make sure youngsters arrive and leave school buildings safely from August 16.

The 18-month trial will stop cars from entering the streets within certain times except for emergency services, residents with permits and blue badge holders.

The proposals will see traffic restrictions put in place on certain streets beside five more schools in Angus including Carlogie Primary School.

The move comes after Angus councillors approved proposals to ban cars at three primary schools last year.

Exclusion zones were set up on a trial basis at Ferryden in Montrose, Langlands in Forfar and Muirfield in Arbroath following historic traffic complaints from parents.

Transport chiefs proposed the 18-month pilot scheme in an attempt to cut down on vehicles on the roads directly outside the school buildings.

Concerns had been raised over restricted visibility at junctions and traffic congestion at the school gates near the three primary schools.

Driving bans are to start around five more Angus primary schools next month.

Exclusion zones have also been established at streets near schools in other regions across Courier Country including Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

“These trials are a great opportunity to not only create a safer, more relaxed atmosphere for children and families walking and cycling to school but a healthier environment around our schools too.”

Councillor Lynne Devine, children and learning convener

Councillor Lynne Devine, children and learning convener at Angus Council, said: “It’s great to see five more schools taking part in the school exclusion zone scheme.

“These trials are a great opportunity to not only create a safer, more relaxed atmosphere for children and families walking and cycling to school but a healthier environment around our schools too.”

Councillor Mark McDonald, communities convenor, added: “Early indications from the initial trials show the restriction of vehicles within the zones have meant better air quality, reducing the exposures of harmful pollution to children from vehicles.

“I look forward to seeing the evaluation following the 18-month trial.”

Before and during the trial, air quality, traffic volumes, road accidents, congestion and the uptake of active travel will be documented to help Angus Council decide whether or not to make the order permanent.

Residents living in the streets affected can apply for a permit exempting them from restrictions through Angus Council’s website.

Drivers entering the school exclusion zones unpermitted during restrictions could be given a fixed penalty notice by police.

The council’s community enforcement wardens will monitor parking around the schools.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier