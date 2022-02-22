Angus school exclusion zones: How driving bans around Andover, South Esk, Letham, Liff and Carlogie primary schools will impact you

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

School exclusion zones will be introduced at five Angus primary schools in the coming year. Here is what it means for local drivers.

Temporary part-time driving bans will be imposed at Andover Primary School, in Brechin, South Esk Primary School, in Montrose, Letham Primary School, Liff Primary School and Carlogie Primary School, in Carnoustie.

The initiative aims to make routes to school safer for children while encouraging active travel.

The driving ban will be introduced around the five schools under experimental traffic regulation orders.

Drivers will be banned from driving in the school streets around pick-up and drop-off times.

During a trial period, council officers will work with schools and local residents to assess how successful the exclusions have been.

Councillors agreed the plans at a meeting of Angus Council’s communities committee on Tuesday, where the success of driving bans at three other region schools was lauded.

The travel bans outside Ferryden Primary School, in Montrose, Muirfield Primary School, in Arbroath and Langlands Primary School, Forfar, will now be made permanent.

Who can travel on the school streets?

The roads outside the school gates or surrounding streets will be closed to vehicular travel, with only a few exceptions permitted.

Pedestrians, cyclists, blue badge holders, emergency services and school buses will be permitted to travel during the exclusion periods.

Residents living on the affected streets will be given a permit which will mean they are not impacted by the exclusion zones.

Adults who take their children to school by car will be encouraged to walk to school or park in nearby locations and walk their children the rest of the journey.

Can this be enforced?

Councillors expressed concern that some drivers may chose to ignore the ban if it is not adequately enforced.

The scheme will be predominately self-enforcing, however the report, submitted to councillors, noted that some drivers will disregard the traffic order.

Some enforcement activity will therefore be necessary from Police Scotland and the council’s enforcement wardens who deal with decriminalised parking enforcement.

Schools will be expected to reinforce the message of road safety and active travel to families to encourage the traffic ban to be obeyed.

If successful, the traffic bans could become permanent.

Why was this introduced?

Traffic bans were introduced around Ferryden and Muirfield primary schools between 8:30am to 9:30am and 2:45pm to 3:45pm on school days.

And Langlands Primary School, in Forfar, issued the traffic ban between 8:30am to 9:15am and 2:45pm and 3:45pm.

Councillors heard how the trial periods had been successful at all three schools and it was subsequently agreed to introduce them on a permanent basis.

Air pollution dropped significantly at Ferryden Primary School while road safety increased, councillors heard.

Alternative locations were identified for parents to drop off and pick up their children away from the school gates.

Road signs were erected detailing the prohibition of vehicles and flashing beacons signify the times restrictions were in effect.