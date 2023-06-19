Feud spills over into knife threat in Cupar street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Feud spills over into knife threat in Cupar street

A dispute between Connor Balfour and another man had started at school, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Gordon Currie
Connor Balfour.
Connor Balfour.

A man held a knife at a rival’s throat as a schooldays dispute extended into adulthood.

Connor Balfour pulled the knife to warn off his enemy as their long-running feud continued, a court was told.

Kitchen porter Balfour, of Guardbridge, admitted assault and acting in a threatening or abusive manner in St Catherine’s Street, Cupar on January 29 last year.

The 22-year-old was ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid work and placed under social work supervision for two years.

He was also placed on the Venture Trust project.

‘I’ll kill you’

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “There had been issues in the past between the complainer and the accused and they had begun to argue in the pub.

“When they were outside the pub, the accused pushed Mr Balfour on the body, causing him to fall to the ground and then he (Balfour) presented a knife at his neck.”

The court was told Balfour continued to wave the knife around and said: “Don’t get big with me. I’ll kill you.”

Solicitor Ian Myles, defending, said: “He was 21 at the time and was on a night out with his friend in Cupar.

“He came across the complainer earlier in the evening in a busy pub.

“They were at school together and didn’t get on.”

Beaten up the week before

Mr Myles said: “The previous week the accused had been at a house party and had been beaten up by the accused and some of his friends.

“He was being goaded in the pub by the complainer.

“He was angry and upset about what had happened the previous week.

“He came across the complainer in the street.

“He was intoxicated and went to confront the complainer about problems from the past on the spur of the moment.

“He presented the knife at his neck to warn him off.

“He is now extremely embarrassed, ashamed and remorseful.

“His actions didn’t have the desired effect as the complainer got up and words were exchanged.”

