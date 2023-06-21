Senior lecturer from Fife ordered to stay away from partners after abuse campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior lecturer from Fife ordered to stay away from partners after abuse campaign

Adam Wilson was ordered to keep away from both women with whom he is in an open relationship.

By David Meikle
Adam Wilson was ordered to stay away from his partners when he appeared at Lanark Sheriff Court.
A lecturer from Fife who was in a open relationship with two women has been banned from contacting them for five years.

Adam Wilson, 41, left his victims traumatised after conducting a campaign of controlling behaviour.

Wilson, of Lochgelly told them he would refuse to communicate with them and leave them feeling isolated if they did not behave as he told them.

He shouted and swore at one and left her feeling physically intimidated by him.

The ordeal only ended when the women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police they had suffered fear, alarm and psychological harm at his hands.

Contact ban

Wilson went on trial at Lanark Sheriff Court where he denied the claims against him.

However, he was convicted of engaging in abusive behaviour towards both women between April 2019 and November 2020.

He was also convicted of threatening behaviour against one of his victims between 2011 and 2019.

Depute fiscal Lewis Devoy told the court: “Both complainers are supportive of non-harassment orders for as long as is deemed appropriate.”

Sheriff Adrian Cottam ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and banned him from contacting either woman.

Lost job and moved away

Father-of-one Wilson lost his role as a senior lecturer over the case and has now turned to voluntary work.

Matthew McGovern, defending, said: “The impact of this conviction has had a huge impact on him.

“He was employed as a senior lecturer but his career is now essentially over and he has carried out voluntary work in the meantime since his employment was terminated.

“He has removed himself from the local area and has reflected on the behaviour which brought him before this court.

“It is a serious matter and that of course has to be marked.”

Prison was considered

The court heard Wilson ‘did not recognise’ the harm he had caused and did not accept the guilty verdicts against him.

Sheriff Cottam said : “You must realise the unhealthy nature of some of the events we heard about.

“You are clearly an intelligent man and it is sad that it says in the social work report that you minimised your conduct, blamed the complainers and engaged in a high level of conscious decision making.

“The lack of understanding or empathy suggests there is a risk of repetition from you and it did cross my mind that a prison sentence would be the only way to deal with this but there are a number of factors I have to take into account, including the presumption against short sentences such as the maximum 12 months available to me in this case.”

