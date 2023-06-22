Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire

Michael Reddington was caught on CCTV runninng from the scene with his hand on fire

By Dave Finlay
A man endangered the lives of a family of five after driving a stolen car into their property in Fife and setting it on fire.

Michael Reddington caused an explosion when he ignited the vehicle after colliding with a garage attached to the family home.

He was spotted running from the inferno with his hand on fire and later found to have singed his own face.

A judge was shown footage of the incident and told Reddington: “This was cowardly and despicable offending.”

As he jailed Reddington for seven years, Lord Arthurson said it appeared a considerable amount of planning was involved in the crime.

He told Reddington he would have faced a 10-year jail sentence but for his guilty plea.

‘That was a good job then’

Reddington, 38, admitted culpably and recklessly driving a car into the property in Lochgelly, causing damage and then setting fire to the vehicle to the danger of the lives of two adults and three young children on February 8 this year.

The court heard that the day after the crime Reddington was shown a news story about the fire and said: “That was a good job then.

“I done well. The boy shouldn’t have called me a s***bag.”

The family involved cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Shunted burning car away

Advocate depute David Dickson told the High Court in Edinburgh the couple were in bed when they were awakened at about 10.45pm by a loud bang.

They saw a car on fire in the driveway, which appeared to have collided with their garage door.

The father ran outside and tried to tackle the blaze with a garden hose while the rest of the family fled the house.

Mr Dickson said: “The fire continued to develop, to such an extent that it set alight the timber frame of the garage.

“(The father) ran back inside the house and in an effort to move the burning vehicle away from his house he drove his own car through the closed garage door at force and into the burning car.

“In doing so he managed to move the burning vehicle off his driveway.”

Burning car was stolen

A passing motorist saw the burning Vauxhall Insignia and alerted the emergency services.

The burned-out saloon car was found to have recently been reported as stolen.

CCTV footage revealed it was driven at speed towards the house and collided with the garage door.

A male emerged from the driver’s door with a cigarette in his mouth.

He was seen to lift a fuel container and pour petrol inside the vehicle.

The male then appears to remove the cigarette from his mouth and puts it in the vehicle or uses a lighter, causing an immediate explosion in the car resulting in a large fire, said Mr Dickson.

He added: “The male runs away from the vehicle and it can be seen his left hand is on fire.”

Accused injured in fire

Police checked with local petrol stations and found the stolen car was driven onto a garage forecourt 15 minutes before the fire and another man filled the fuel canister.

Officers later traced Reddington and noticed he had recent injuries to both his hands and singed eyebrows and stubble.

Reddington, a prisoner in Perth, denied any involvement in the offence when interviewed by police.

Defence counsel John Brannigan said the unemployed plumber has “deep regret and remorse” for what had occurred.

He said although Reddington has a criminal record it was the first time he has been convicted in the High Court.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

