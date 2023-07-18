Fife OAP admits letting ‘out of control’ spaniel bite woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife OAP admits letting ‘out of control’ spaniel bite woman

John O’Reilly, 74, was fined for the offence - but the court ruled against having his dog put to sleep.

By Jamie McKenzie
John O'Reilly appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
A dog owner allowed his spaniel to jump on a woman and bite her on the crotch, a court has heard.

John O’Reilly admitted being in charge of the untethered and unmuzzled dog, which was dangerously out of control when it attacked the woman at Capernaum Court, Limekilns, on October 18, 2021.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard it was the second time his dog had been involved in an incident.

O’Reilly, 74, of Brucehaven Road, Limekilns, was fined for the offence – but the court ruled against having his dog put to sleep.

‘I can only apologise’

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court a couple were walking through Limekilns when they saw O’Reilly walking with his spaniel.

She said: “They could see at the time the dog was not on a lead and the accused appeared to be oblivious to what the dog was doing.

“Without warning, the dog ran towards the female witness and jumped up and bit her on her crotch through her clothing.

“The witness… shouted to the accused ‘your dog has just bitten me’

“Her male partner also shouted to the accused he should have the dog on a lead.

“The accused replied ‘I can only apologise’ and thereafter put his dog on a lead”.

The fiscal depute said the woman later attended Queen Margaret Hospital minor injuries clinic and it was confirmed by medical professionals she had sustained a bite to her groin but did not require surgery.

Ms Robertson said the woman posted details of what happened on the Limekilns Facebook page and received a reply telling her who the dog belonged to, and the fact the same dog had bitten another person in 2020.

The woman then contacted the dog warden, who advised she was aware of “a similar incident involving the same dog” in June of that year.

Police were contacted and the woman provided officers with photos of the bite.

Officers then charged O’Reilly with an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

‘Not a danger to anyone’

Defending himself in court, O’Reilly said his dog was slightly ahead of him as he walked onto the road from the beach.

He then heard a woman “cry out,” he said

O’Reilly told the court: “The dog is always on a lead and always muzzled since the dog warden came to see me”.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon asked why the dog was not on a lead after the previous June 2020 incident, to which O’Reilly replied: “We were not advised.

“At that time… I was not present. It was my wife who had the dog, but we were not advised that the dog had to be on a lead and muzzled”.

O’Reilly added: “She is an excitable dog, she jumps up and bites clothes”.

Asked by the sheriff what he had to say about the possible destruction of the dog and whether he is fit to own it, O’Reilly said: “I think the dog is not a danger to anyone.

“I don’t think I am a bad person”.

O’Reilly, now retired, said he has owned the dog for eight years and had owned a dog previously when he was first married.

Sheriff O’Hanlon decided against a dog destruction order and fined O’Reilly £300.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

