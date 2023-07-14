Perth man, 36, found guilty of multiple sex attacks on teenagers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth man, 36, found guilty of multiple sex attacks on teenagers

David McLean, 36, targeted one victim when she just 15 at a house in Perth sometime between January 2017 and January 2018.

By James Mulholland
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court

A young sexual assault victim who was “scared” nobody would believe her if she contacted police about her ordeal has helped bring her assailant to justice.

David McLean, 36, targeted the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when she just 15 at a house in Perth sometime between January 2017 and January 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how McLean raped another girl, who also cannot be identified for legal reasons.

He started sexually abusing the child when she was just 12-years-old in August 2015 and continued to assault her until March 2019.

McLean, also Perth, denied any wrongdoing during his three day trial.

Both his victims gave evidence against him and jurors took the morning on Friday deliberating before returning guilty verdicts on a total of five charges.

Their decision prompted Lord Braid to remand McLean in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Years of abuse

The jury heard how McLean targeted his first victim in August 2015 and spent the next four years subjecting her to repeated sexual assaults which included a rape at a location in his hometown.

Serial sex attacker David McLean at Edinburgh High Court

The court heard how McLean targeted another young woman in an attack at a house in Perth.

The court heard that he pulled the 15-year-old on top of him before kissing her and touching her private parts.

Giving evidence, the young woman described the attack and said: “His hands were wet and cold.”

She said that she felt intimidated by McLean who she described as being “aggressive”.

She added: “I was scared that something would happen if I spoke about it.

“I felt sick and I felt anxious.”

McLean appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The young woman told jurors that she didn’t speak to anybody following the attack.

She told the court: “I was scared that nobody would believe me. It retraumatized me.”

Remanded

On Friday, Lord Braid was presented with victim impact statements from both complainers.

It also emerged that McLean has previous convictions.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said that his client hadn’t previously served a prison sentence and so Lord Braid would have to obtain a report on his client’s background.

He also said that he would not be making an application for bail given the nature of the charges to which McLean had been convicted of.

Lord Braid also put McLean on the Sex Offenders Register before remanding him.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Artwork from true crime podcasts
True crime podcasts: 11 gripping series to listen to this year
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
Armed robbers jailed after ‘extremely terrifying’ knifepoint raid on Angus shop
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
Raging Dundee thief threatened to petrol bomb victim's car
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
'Dangerous' Fife paedophile who asked girl, 11, to marry him gets jail warning for…
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
Survivors of victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig make powerful plea after waiving anonymity
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
Perthshire NHS worker who tried to arrange child sex abuse online is jailed
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
Thursday court round-up — Stealing, not dealing
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
Arbroath shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco worker with needle
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
Match ban for violent Rangers fan caught with blue flare at McDiarmid Park
David McLean appeared at Edinburgh High Court
Fife sex attacker spared jail for molesting teen while he slept in Kinross-shire