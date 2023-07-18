Drunk driver who killed Dundee man in crash is jailed for eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drunk driver who killed Dundee man in crash is jailed for eight years

Head gamekeeper Jonathan Graham, know as Jonny, was thrown from the car when it left the road near a sea loch in the Ormsary area of Argyll.

By Dave Finlay
Jonathan Graham and Jasmine Herron were killed by dangerous driver Jordan Lawrence.
Jonathan Graham and Jasmine Herron were killed by dangerous driver Jordan Lawrence.

A speeding drink driver who caused the death of two passengers before fleeing the scene has been jailed for eight years.

Head gamekeeper Jonathan Graham, know as Jonny, was thrown from the car when it left the road near the shoreline of a sea loch in the Ormsary area of Argyll.

The 37-year-old and fellow passenger Jasmine Herron, 19, were both killed in the tragedy in January 2020.

Jordan Lawrence, 25, had been drinking at a party for the end of the shooting season at Ormsary Estate, near Lochgilphead, when he lost control of the vehicle near the single track B8024.

A judge told Lawrence at the High Court in Edinburgh that he had read of the “terrible consequences” for the families of teenager Ms Herron and Mr Graham.

Lord Beckett said: “There is no sentence that I can pass which matches the value of the two lives that have been lost.”

Lost control of speeding car

The judge told Lawrence: “It is necessary to punish you and to seek to deter you and others from driving in such a dangerous manner.”

Lawrence had earlier denied causing the deaths by dangerous driving, but was found guilty after a trial.

He drove while unfit due to the consumption of alcohol, at excessive speed and failed to maintain observations. He lost control of the car which left the road and collided with a boulder.

The vehicle was propelled through the air onto the shoreline at Loch Caolisport and his passengers were thrown out of the car and died.

Lawrence, who was traced later by police, was also convicted of failing to report the fatal incident.

Lord Beckett said it was a “deeply tragic event” which had a huge impact on a small community.

Hid away to avoid detection

The court heard that Lawrence had been drinking at a party held following a pheasant shoot before getting behind the wheel of the car to drive along the single track road in the dark.

He arrived at the party with a pack of Stella Artois and consumed whisky, gin and vodka during the evening, jurors heard.

As he left with Miss Herron and father-of-three Mr Graham, who was the head gamekeeper at the Ormsary Estate, he appeared to witnesses to be driving fast. One said: “It just zoomed past.”

Advocate depute Graeme Jessop said the evidence pointed to Lawrence driving too fast while he was impaired by alcohol and losing control of the vehicle at a point in the road where there was no obvious hazard.

The prosecutor said: “He made off from the scene and holed up in his house. Why? Is one obvious explanation that he was trying to avoid detection by the authorities until such time as he sobered up.”

Mr Jessop said: “He went home and lay low until the police found him.”

‘Devastating’ loss

In a statement issued through Digby Brown Solicitors, Mr Graham’s wife Anna, 34, paid tribute to her husband.

“The loss of Jonny has been truly devastating for all of us,” she said.

“He was a loving husband and father and we feel his absence every day.

“In all honesty, the outcome of the trial has no real bearing on our lives as no legal outcome will ever replace Jonny or address the pain and loss we’ve suffered.”

Head gamekeeper Jonathan Graham – know as Jonny – was thrown from the car when it left the road near the shoreline of a sea loch in the Ormsary area of Argyll.

Gamekeeper James Reid, 40, told the court that an end of season pheasant shoot had been organised for that weekend, known as ‘keepers’ day’. he said: “It is mainly for people who have helped on shoots throughout the year.”

He said it was “a bit of a social get together’ to celebrate the end of the year and the work that had gone on.

He said he and Mr Graham, who lived at the gamekeeper’s cottage with his wife and boys, were running the event and Lawrence, who worked at the estate at the time, came to the after shoot party at a village hall.

The following morning Mr Reid returned to the hall to make sure everything was in order and it was secured. He was returning home when he saw a car on the shore off the B8024 and recognised it as Lawrence’s vehicle.

Passenger Jasmine Herron, 19, was also killed in the tragedy in January 2020.

He said: “It was well down the beach, facing out to sea.” He added that the car was “a wreck”. He then realised that Mr Graham was lying on his back dead.

He returned home and emergency services were contacted and then returned to the shoreline with his partner Lisa McShane, who realised that Miss Herron was also dead.

She said she was concerned because she could not see Lawrence and added: “I knew they were together and I thought he could possibly be lying dead somewhere as well.” Police later informed them that Lawrence had been found.

Road ban

Defence counsel Lynsey Morgan said that Lawrence accepted that a custodial sentence was inevitable, although he maintained that there was no wrongdoing on his part which caused the crash.

Lord Beckett said he recognised that Lawrence has expressed regret and recognised the consequences and impact of the deaths, but added that there was no acceptance of responsibility in a background report prepared on him.

The defence counsel said that Lawrence was aged 22 at the time of the offences and asked the court to take into account sentencing guidelines on young people in dealing with him.

Lord Beckett told Lawrence: “It seems you have been driving since you were 17. It hardly needed maturity to realise driving as you did was dangerous for your passengers.”

First offender Lawrence, a digger operator, formerly of Low Bowhill Farm, Newmilns, in Ayrshire, was banned from driving for 12 years.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Morgan Prior was hired by a children's charity despite being accused of rape. Image: DC Thomson.
'Men's rights activist' caged for rape and sex attack in Dundee
Elizabeth Reid at a Perth Sheriff Court appearance in 2020
Patient bit nurse during Covid lockdown at Perth Royal Infirmary
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Threats Picture shows; Henry Guthrie. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 13/07/2023
Kirkcaldy man threatened to stab girlfriend's neighbour in call to police
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous dog Picture shows; John O'Reilly. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/07/2023
Fife OAP admits letting 'out of control' spaniel bite woman
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Child abuse images Picture shows; Christopher Blair. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/07/2023
Perthshire joiner caught with obscene images of children as young as two
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Stab mum' threat and takeaway trouble
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Thief Picture shows; Andrew Paterson. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/07/2023
Prosecco thief attacked woman at Dunfermline shop
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. assault dunfermline Picture shows; Jonathon Sinclair. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 13/07/2023
Ex-soldier admits drunken attack on cross-dresser in Dunfermline
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver rammed police car Picture shows; Gordon Gibson. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 14/07/2023
Driving ban for Fife man who rammed unmarked police car
Kyle Wilkie at Perth Sheriff Court.
Jail warning for serial hoaxer who reported bogus blaze at Perth chip shop