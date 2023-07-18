8 award-winning parks in Dundee revealed – is your local green space included?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

8 award-winning parks in Dundee revealed – is your local green space included?

The sites have been recognised for their efforts in offering improved wellbeing, safe play spaces and room for exercise.

By Bryan Copland and Ben MacDonald
Ninewells Community Garden staff with Green Park Award
Sheila Gibb, Andy Hay, Jimmy Anderson, Haroon Anwar and Derek Ritchie with the Green Flag Award at Ninewells Community Garden. Image: Keep Scotland Beautiful

Eight parks across Dundee have been named award-winners by environmental experts.

The Green Flag Awards are administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful and act as a benchmark for clean, safe and well-maintained parks.

Jamie Ormiston, senior awards officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Congratulations to all our winners in Dundee city.

“Every park has a wide range of people visiting them and their requirements can vary.

“What is essential is that they are well-maintained and provide a place for people to relax and have fun.

“It is imperative that Scotland reconnects with the natural world if we are to fix the biodiversity crisis and these green spaces will provide a space for people of all ages to do that.”

Award-winning Dundee parks named

Dundee is home to a number of large parks but some of those recognised are smaller and off the beaten track.

Ninewells Community Garden

Ninewells Community Garden. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The volunteer-run space at the hospital includes wheelchair accessible paths, sensory and physic gardens and a children’s play area.

The garden was set up to promote physical activity and good health, and is used by both people at Ninewells and visitors from further afield.

  • Where to find it: The Arboretum (to the rear of Ninewells Hospital), 7 Tom MacDonald Avenue, Dundee, DD2 1NH.

Barnhill Rock Garden

Barnhill Rock Garden. Image: DC Thomson

Open all year round, the garden is a popular meeting place in Broughty Ferry with toilets, picnic tables and seats overlooking the Tay.

It began life back in 1955, on the site of a former nine-hole golf course, and first received a Green Flag Award in 2007.

Where to find it: The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2EP.

Trottick Mill Ponds Local Nature Reserve

Trottick Mill Ponds. Image: DC Thomson

The ponds were established more than two centuries ago to provide water for the nearby Claverhouse Bleach Works.

Water from the Dighty Burn feeds into the reserve, which is home to an abundance of wildlife including birds, frogs, swans, ducks and water voles.

  • Where to find it: Old Claverhouse Road, north of Claverhouse Road, Dundee.

Baxter Park

Baxter Park
Baxter Park. Image: DC Thomson

One of the city’s most iconic sites, Baxter Park is famed for its vast green spaces and trees.

It is home to recreational areas including playparks, and has been host to a range of events down the years including fireworks displays.

At the centre of the park is a sandstone pavilion, used for civic functions such as weddings, meetings and gatherings.

  • Where to find it: Entrances from Arbroath Road, Baxter Park Terrace, Pitkerro Road and Bingham Terrace, Dundee.

Templeton Woods

Templeton Woods
Templeton Woods. Image: DC Thomson

Situated to the north of the city, Templeton Woods is popular with walkers with its mazy network of paths and trails that also attract horse riders and cyclists.

Roe deer, buzzards and even red squirrels are among the inhabitants.

  • Where to find it: Entrances from A923 Coupar Angus Road, Templeton Road and Clatto Country Park, Dundee.

Dundee Law

Dundee Law
Dundee Law. Image: Dundee City Council

A site that needs no introduction, the Law offers the most spectacular views of the city.

The hill is covered by mixed woodland and open grass areas, offering plenty of walking and recreation opportunities.

  • Where to find it: Law Road, Dundee.

Slessor Gardens and Waterfront Place

The Dundee Pride event at Slessor Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Waterfront space features a central lawn surrounded by smaller pocket gardens.

As well as being a place to relax in, the park also hosts events ranging from major concerts to Christmas markets and peaceful yoga sessions.

  • Where to find it: Central Waterfront with various entrances from surrounding roads.

Riverside Nature Park

Riverside Nature Park
Riverside Nature Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Created from the city’s old landfill site, the park is now home to different types of wildlife.

It also boasts spectacular views over the Tay Estuary, where visitors can see an array of birdlife.

Volunteer group Friends of Riverside Nature Park runs activities and events in the space.

  • Where to find it: Wright Avenue, Dundee, DD2 1QE.

