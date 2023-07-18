8 award-winning parks in Dundee revealed – is your local green space included?

Eight parks across Dundee have been named award-winners by environmental experts.

The green spaces have been recognised for their efforts in offering improved wellbeing, safe play spaces and room for exercise.

The Green Flag Awards are administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful and act as a benchmark for clean, safe and well-maintained parks.

Jamie Ormiston, senior awards officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Congratulations to all our winners in Dundee city.

“Every park has a wide range of people visiting them and their requirements can vary.

“What is essential is that they are well-maintained and provide a place for people to relax and have fun.

“It is imperative that Scotland reconnects with the natural world if we are to fix the biodiversity crisis and these green spaces will provide a space for people of all ages to do that.”

Award-winning Dundee parks named

Dundee is home to a number of large parks but some of those recognised are smaller and off the beaten track.

Ninewells Community Garden

The volunteer-run space at the hospital includes wheelchair accessible paths, sensory and physic gardens and a children’s play area.

The garden was set up to promote physical activity and good health, and is used by both people at Ninewells and visitors from further afield.

Where to find it: The Arboretum (to the rear of Ninewells Hospital), 7 Tom MacDonald Avenue, Dundee, DD2 1NH.

Barnhill Rock Garden

Open all year round, the garden is a popular meeting place in Broughty Ferry with toilets, picnic tables and seats overlooking the Tay.

It began life back in 1955, on the site of a former nine-hole golf course, and first received a Green Flag Award in 2007.

Where to find it: The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2EP.

Trottick Mill Ponds Local Nature Reserve

The ponds were established more than two centuries ago to provide water for the nearby Claverhouse Bleach Works.

Water from the Dighty Burn feeds into the reserve, which is home to an abundance of wildlife including birds, frogs, swans, ducks and water voles.

Where to find it: Old Claverhouse Road, north of Claverhouse Road, Dundee.

Baxter Park

One of the city’s most iconic sites, Baxter Park is famed for its vast green spaces and trees.

It is home to recreational areas including playparks, and has been host to a range of events down the years including fireworks displays.

At the centre of the park is a sandstone pavilion, used for civic functions such as weddings, meetings and gatherings.

Where to find it: Entrances from Arbroath Road, Baxter Park Terrace, Pitkerro Road and Bingham Terrace, Dundee.

Templeton Woods

Situated to the north of the city, Templeton Woods is popular with walkers with its mazy network of paths and trails that also attract horse riders and cyclists.

Roe deer, buzzards and even red squirrels are among the inhabitants.

Where to find it: Entrances from A923 Coupar Angus Road, Templeton Road and Clatto Country Park, Dundee.

Dundee Law

A site that needs no introduction, the Law offers the most spectacular views of the city.

The hill is covered by mixed woodland and open grass areas, offering plenty of walking and recreation opportunities.

Where to find it: Law Road, Dundee.

Slessor Gardens and Waterfront Place

The Waterfront space features a central lawn surrounded by smaller pocket gardens.

As well as being a place to relax in, the park also hosts events ranging from major concerts to Christmas markets and peaceful yoga sessions.

Where to find it: Central Waterfront with various entrances from surrounding roads.

Riverside Nature Park

Created from the city’s old landfill site, the park is now home to different types of wildlife.

It also boasts spectacular views over the Tay Estuary, where visitors can see an array of birdlife.

Volunteer group Friends of Riverside Nature Park runs activities and events in the space.